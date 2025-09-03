- 1inch price is nearing a key resistance zone, with a break above it suggesting a potential rally ahead.
- On-chain data shows a surge in daily transactions and active addresses, indicating growing network activity.
- The technical outlook suggests fading bearish momentum with bulls preparing to take control.
1inch (1INCH) price is showing early signs of strength, trading around $0.243 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as it approaches a key resistance zone. A breakout above this barrier could extend double-digit gains ahead. On-chain data further support the bullish view, as daily transactions and active addresses surge, indicating growing network activity. Adding to this optimism, the technical momentum suggests that bulls may soon regain control, opening the door for a potential rally.
1inch’s on-chain data show early signs of strength
Santiment’s Daily Active Addresses index, which tracks network activity over time, paints a bullish picture for 1INCH. A rise in this metric indicates increased blockchain usage, while a decline in addresses suggests lower demand for the network.
In 1INCH’s case, Daily Active Addresses rose to 551 on Monday from 267 on Saturday, the highest level since mid-July, signaling growing network activity, which bodes well for the 1inch price.
1inch daily active addresses chart. Source: Santiment
Apart from this, daily transaction volume surged to 54.28 million on Monday, marking its highest level since mid-July and suggesting renewed network activity and growing user participation.
1inch daily transaction volume chart. Source: Santiment
Moreover, on Monday, 1inch announced a partnership with Barter, bringing a seasoned swap resolver to the DeFi space. This partnership enables users to execute intent-based swaps, delivering more efficient and cost-effective trades.
1inch Price Forecast: Technical indicators show fading bearish momentum
1inch price found support around its daily level at $0.234 on Monday and recovered 3.21% the next day, nearing a key resistance zone between $0.247 and $0.254, where the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) converge with a descending trendline of a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart. A breakout above this zone favours bulls, and at the time of writing on Wednesday, 1INCH hovers around $0.243.
If 1inch closes above the 50-day EMA level at $0.254 on a daily basis, it could extend the rally toward the 50% Fibonacci retracement, drawn from the June 22 low of $0.157 to the July high of $0.391, at $0.274. A successful close above this level could extend gains toward the next resistance at $0.302 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement).
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 45, approaching its neutral level of 50, indicating a fading of bearish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) lines are also nearing each other with decreasing red histogram bars, suggesting a bullish crossover could happen in the coming sessions.
1INCH/USDT daily chart
However, if 1INCH faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward its daily support at $0.234.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
