2020 has brought about a lot of changes in the world. Pet care has exploded as people have been locked down in their homes looking for company. Playing off that trend is Zomedica Corp. As a result, this stock has rallied from a low of 6 cents in November 2020, to a peak of $3.00 on February 11. What does Zomedica Do? Lets take a look at their company profile:
“Zomedica is an animal health company focused on meeting the needs of clinical veterinarians in ways that promote both patient and practice health. Our mission is to advance the effectiveness and financial well-being of veterinary practitioners by delivering professionally beneficial diagnostic products and services.
Our team is comprised of clinical veterinarians, animal health professionals, innovative scientists, and business experts committed to helping practicing veterinarians remember why they chose to care for animals and recapture the joy in their career.
We recognize the emotional rewards that come from working in the animal care industry, the sacrifices made in fulfilling the noble veterinary oath, and the challenges impacting veterinarians’ success.”
Their flagship Truforma Platform has recently had its first commercial sale in March 2021. Lets take a look and see what the chart says about this company.
Zomedica Corp Elliotwave View:
Medium term term view from the all time low in November 2020. Zomedica is favoured to have 5 swings into the peak into Red I on Feb 11, 2021 @ a high of 3.00. After that, a very technical correction has taken place. It is favoured that this stock is in the final swings of forming a low at the blue box extreme area. What is the blue box? It is an area where algo’s are programmed to react for a bounce (if bullish) or profit taking (if bearish). Consequently, Zomedica has reached the blue box extreme while correcting a bullish impulse off the November 2020 low. In addition, prices at the 100% blue box top at 1.18, is matching the 61.8 retrace of the whole advance. As a result, these types of fib confluences can give higher odds to a low to take form.
In Conclusion, there is room for one more low, but the stock doesn’t have to. It has already entered into the blue box and found a bounce. It is favoured this stock will get at least a 3 swing bounce from this area. If not start the next leg higher.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
