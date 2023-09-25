The USD/JPY pair is drawing nearer to the closely watched 150.00 level, currently experiencing most of its activity around 148.40, as of Monday. The market remains in anticipation of potential financial interventions from the Bank of Japan (BOJ). The BOJ has maintained its ultra-accommodative monetary policy, leaving the yen lingering near ten-month lows.
Last Friday, the BOJ opted to sustain the negative interest rate at -0.10% per annum. The Governor of the central bank highlighted the necessity for additional time to scrutinize the economy and assess the data. For currency market participants and those observing the yen exchange rate, the key concern is not the rate decision per se, but the absence of indications regarding any alterations in the monetary policy framework.
USD/JPY currency pair technical analysis
The H4 chart illustrates that USD/JPY has reached the projected target of a growth wave at 148.44 and underwent a correction to 147.33. The market has finalized a growth structure to 148.47 and is currently forming a consolidation range beneath this level. An upward breakout is anticipated, with the price potentially advancing to 149.42. Upon reaching this level, a correction to 148.44 may occur, followed by a rise to 150.50. The MACD oscillator substantiates this scenario, with its signal line positioned above zero and pointing strictly upwards.
On the H1 chart, a consolidation range has emerged around 148.33. The market is currently on an upward trajectory, aiming for 148.70, with the potential to extend to 149.90. The Stochastic oscillator confirms this scenario, as its signal line, having rebounded from 50, is directed strictly upwards.
The yen continues its descent, with market participants keenly observing any signs of change in the BOJ's monetary policy framework. Technical analysis suggests potential further growth for USD/JPY, but traders will closely watch for developments and adjust their positions accordingly.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to multi-month lows, closes in on 1.0600
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level since March near 1.0600 on Monday. ECB President Lagarde's cautious comments on the policy outlook and the risk-averse market environment forces the Euro to stay on the back foot.
GBP/USD tests 1.2200 as mood sours
Following a short-lasting recovery attempt in the European session, GBP/USD turned south and touched its weakest level in six months near 1.2200. The US Dollar benefits from risk aversion at the start of the week and continues to weigh on the pair.
Gold holds steady at around $1,920 on Monday
Gold price climbed toward $1,930 in the European session on Monday before retreating toward $1,920. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day above 4.5%, XAU/USD struggles to preserve its bullish momentum.
Top 5 cryptocurrencies in the buy zone ARB, ADA, PEPE, SHIB, COMP: Santiment analysts
Bitcoin price tumbled to $26,110, early on Monday, traders are likely to shift their attention to altcoins, looking for price gains. On-chain intelligence tracker Santiment, developed an “Asset Activity Matrix,” a tool that compares over 180 altcoins, to identify assets with high and low activity.
S&P 500 Forecast: Worries abound after index has worst week since March
The S&P 500 index lost 2.93% last week as the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) September 20 policy meeting spooked investors with the central bank’s lack of interest in cutting interest rates anytime soon.