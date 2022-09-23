It was certainly a day to remember for the Japanese yen on Thursday. USD/JPY traded in a stunning 550-point range, as the yen fell sharply before reversing directions and closing the day up over 1 per cent. Things have calmed down today, as USD/JPY is trading quietly at 142.37.
Japan’s currency intervention sends yen flying
The yen has been on a dreadful slide, losing about 20% of its value against the US dollar this year. The markets had grown accustomed to verbal rhetoric from the Bank of Japan and the Ministry of Finance (MoF), which expressed their concerns about the yen’s depreciation and warned that all options were on the table, with no action to back up the comments. On Thursday, the yen breached the psychological level of 145, and this proved to be a line in the sand for Japanese officials.
The day started with a rather muted BoJ meeting, with policymakers maintaining its ultra-loose policy and declaring that the Bank would increase stimulus if needed. This pushed the yen to a low of 145.90, which triggered a stunning response from the MoF, as it intervened to prop up the yen for the first time since 1998.
The yen soared as much as 2.5% after the intervention, but the big question is whether such unilateral action will last, or will it only delay the yen’s downward trend. US Treasury yields are rising fast, and unless the BoJ tweaks policy, the US/Japan rate differential will continue to widen, which will send the battered yen even lower.
Another factor weighing on the yen is the contradictory policy between the BoJ and MoF, which was apparent yesterday and caused the yen’s wild ride. The MoF has intervened to prop up the yen, while at the same time the BoJ is keeping JGB rates at low levels, and Governor Kuroda has said more than once that a weak yen is not necessarily a bad thing. These conflicting signals invite speculation and yesterday’s currency intervention, although a bold move, may do little more than slow down the yen’s descent.
USD/JPY technical
-
USD/JPY tested resistance at 144.71 but then retreated. Above, there is resistance at 146.49.
-
USD/JPY is testing support 143.19. The next support line 141.88.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to multi-decade low below 0.9800
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level in two decades below 0.9750, pressured by broad dollar strength. Meanwhile, the data from Germany and the EU showed that the business activity in private sector continued to contract in September.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.1100 after disappointing UK data
GBP/USD has extended its daily slide and touched its weakest level since 1985 below 1.1100 on Friday. The data from the UK showed that the Composite PMI dropped to 48.4 in September from 49.8 in August and the CBI Retail Sales Balance slumped to -20 from +37.
Gold drops to lowest level since April 2020 below $1,650
Gold plunged to its weakest level since April 2020 below $1,650 on Friday amid relentless dollar strength. Ahead of the US PMI data, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day at 3.77%, putting additional weight on XAU/USD's shoulders.
BTC makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price has produced three consecutive lower lows since September 7, but at the same time, the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) has shown a positive rise demonstrating a lack of underlying bearish power.
Berkshire Hathaway Deep Dive: Sell BRK.B – price target at $200 on stock market weakness, exposure to Apple
Welcome back to our deep dive series where this time we focus on placing a value on Warren Buffet. Well, not so much the man himself, but his mind and his company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).