In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting.
Indices extend gains and the party on the stock market goes on.
EURUSD is bouncing off the 38,2% Fibonacci and is coming to the downtrend.
GBPUSD, on the other hand, is in positive territory, still trading above the major mid-term down trendline.
Seems that USDJPY is ending the bearish correction, as the price is breaking the upper line of the wedge and is aiming higher.
The same applies to CADJPY, GBPJPY and the majority of pairs with JPY in them.
USDCAD advances higher after a triple bottom formation but the rise is shy and most probably, will end soon.
NZDUSD is holding above the major horizontal support, keeping the buy signal alive.
Silver with a chance for a major inverse head and shoulders pattern. But we are in the early stages, still waiting for the right shoulder.
Gold is still in no mans land, waiting for a breakout.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains vulnerable near 1.1600 amid firmer dollar
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.1600, on the defensive amid a broadly stronger US dollar. Markets cheer US-Sino talks and stimulus progress despite looming inflation fears. The Fed-ECB monetary policy divergence weighs down on the euro. US Consumer Confidence data awaited.
GBP/USD spikes to three-day tops above 1.3800
GBP/USD surged past the 1.3800 mark during the first half of the European session and shot to three-day tops on the back of upbeat UK data. Investors now await macroeconomic data releases from the US and the next phase of Brexit negotiations.
XAU/USD slides further below $1,800 mark, downside seems limited
The risk-on mood prompted fresh selling around the safe-haven gold on Tuesday. Hawkish Fed expectations further exerted pressure on the non-yielding XAU/USD. Fresh COVID-19 jitters, worries about global economic growth helped limit losses.
Three reasons why MATIC price will breakout to a new all-time high at $4.5
MATIC price is breaking out of an ascending triangle pattern, hinting at a 150% ascent. Transactional data shows barely any resistance level ahead for Polygon, suggesting a swift move higher. The Layer 2 solution has been at the center of DeFi evolution.
AMC entertainment gains as meme stock rally continues from previous week
NYSE:AMC gained 0.63% during Monday’s trading session. Meme stocks rally on Monday as momentum carries over from the previous week. AMC CEO Adam Aron hints that the company could be getting into the cryptocurrency business.