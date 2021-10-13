In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!
Seems like DAX eventually defends the 15000 support and aims higher towards the mid-term dynamic resistance.
FTSE looks very strong as buyers are currently attacking their own dynamic mid-term resistance.
GBPUSD is also doing pretty good. We’re still above the 23,6% Fibonacci with big chances for an upswing supported by the false breakout pattern from the beginning of October.
USDJPY continues with a big bullish momentum.
CADJPY is doing the same. Price is not stopping and fighting for the 5th bullish day in a row.
The same goes for the GBPJPY, you can see those kinds of movements pretty much everywhere on the pairs with the JPY.
Silver is defending the 22.2 USD/oz support and it looks like this area should not be bothered anymore in the next few days.
