In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!

Seems like DAX eventually defends the 15000 support and aims higher towards the mid-term dynamic resistance.

FTSE looks very strong as buyers are currently attacking their own dynamic mid-term resistance.

GBPUSD is also doing pretty good. We’re still above the 23,6% Fibonacci with big chances for an upswing supported by the false breakout pattern from the beginning of October.

USDJPY continues with a big bullish momentum.

CADJPY is doing the same. Price is not stopping and fighting for the 5th bullish day in a row.

The same goes for the GBPJPY, you can see those kinds of movements pretty much everywhere on the pairs with the JPY.

Silver is defending the 22.2 USD/oz support and it looks like this area should not be bothered anymore in the next few days.