In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!

 

Seems like DAX eventually defends the 15000 support and aims higher towards the mid-term dynamic resistance.

FTSE looks very strong as buyers are currently attacking their own dynamic mid-term resistance.

GBPUSD is also doing pretty good. We’re still above the 23,6% Fibonacci with big chances for an upswing supported by the false breakout pattern from the beginning of October.

USDJPY continues with a big bullish momentum.

CADJPY is doing the same. Price is not stopping and fighting for the 5th bullish day in a row.

The same goes for the GBPJPY, you can see those kinds of movements pretty much everywhere on the pairs with the JPY.

Silver is defending the 22.2 USD/oz support and it looks like this area should not be bothered anymore in the next few days.

How do emotions affect trade?
EUR/USD regains some traction and advances to 1.1550

The single currency manages to leave behind the pessimism seen at the beginning of the week and now lifts EUR/USD back to the mid-1.1500s midweek as the soft tone surrounding the greenback allows a mild improvement in the pair.

GBP/USD defends 1.3600 amid mixed UK data

GBP/USD is holding ground above 1.3600 after UK GDP missed estimates with 0.4% in August. A broad-based retreat in the US dollar keeps the pair afloat. Hawkish BOE outweighs renewed Brexit concerns amid a cautious market mood. US inflation and Fed minutes in focus. 

XAU/USD clings to gains above $1760 amid dollar pullback, US inflation eyed

Gold is wavering in a narrow range above $1760, posting small gains so far this Wednesday. Gold bulls catch a breather heading into the US inflation and FOMC minutes showdown.

Shiba Inu price to dip 26%, allowing investors to buy SHIB at discount

Shiba Inu price looks to be forming a rising wedge pattern, hinting at an incoming correction. A breakdown of the lower trend line at $0.00002828 will likely lead to a 13% correction to $0.00002540.  In some cases, SHIB might head to $0.00002186, creating a bottom reversal pattern.

US CPI Sept Preview: Inflation averaging, what inflation averaging?

The inflation-averaging vaccine is not working. Last September the Federal Reserve dropped its 2% inflation target. Instead of trying to meet a monthly goal, Federal Reserve policy would take a longer view, judging inflation across a much wider but carefully unspecified period. 

