In this technical blog, we will look at the past performance of 1 hour Elliott Wave Charts of XLP, which we presented to members at the elliottwave-forecast. In which, the rally from 03 March 2021 low unfolded as an impulse structure. And showed a higher high sequence favored more upside extension to take place. Therefore, we advised members not to sell the stock & buy the dips in 3, 7, or 11 swings at the blue box areas. We will explain the structure & forecast below:
XLP 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart
Above is the 1hr Elliott wave chart of XLP from the 4/27/2021 update. In which, the rally to $70.47 high ended wave 3 of an impulse sequence coming from 3/03/2021 low. Down from there, the ETF made a pullback in wave 4 to correct the cycle from the 3/05/2021 low. The internals of that pullback unfolded as Elliott wave zigzag structure where wave ((a)) ended in 3 swings at $69.29 low. Wave ((b)) bounce ended at the $69.79 high. Wave ((c)) was expected to reach the blue box area at $68.61- $67.88 100%-161.8% Fibonacci extension area of ((a))-((b)). From there, buyers were expected to appear looking for further upside ideally or for a 3 wave bounce at least.
XLP 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart
Here’s the latest 1hr Elliott wave chart of XLP from the 5/04/2021 Post-Market update. The ETF is showing a strong reaction higher taking place from the blue box area after ending the zigzag correction at $68.43 low. Allowed members to create a risk-free position shortly after taking the long positions at the blue box area.
If you are looking for real-time analysis in XLP along with the other US stocks & ETF’s then join us with a Free Trial for the latest updates & price action.
Success in trading requires proper risk and money management as well as an understanding of Elliott Wave theory, cycle analysis, and correlation. We have developed a very good trading strategy that defines the entry.
Stop loss and take profit levels with high accuracy and allows you to take a risk-free position, shortly after taking it by protecting your wallet. If you want to learn all about it and become a professional trader.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 on dollar strength
EUR/USD has extended its slide toward 1.20 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Fed Chair Powell described the recovery as "patchy" and worries about the virus are also weighing on investors.
GBP/USD falls under 1.39 on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.39, down on the day. While the UK made a post-Brexit deal with India. France rejects Britain's provisional changes to fishing licenses. Virus woes weigh on risk sentiment, UK Final Manufacturing PMI, Brexit chatters in focus.
Gold: $1,800 remains as tough resistance to crack for XAU/USD
XAU/USD lost its traction following Monday's sharp upsurge. 10-year US T-bond yield turned south in early American session. Near-term outlook remains bullish but a daily close above $1,800 is required for additional gains.
Dogecoin plan to hit $1 seems unstoppable
Dogecoin price has just hit a new all-time high at $0.495. The network activity of DOGE has significantly increased again. The digital asset seems to be facing practically no resistance ahead.
Tesla shares close to breakout, sub $500 will be target if they do
Tesla shares suffer broad-based sell off on Tuesday. TSLA looks to break out of lower end of triangle formation. TSLA shares will target sub $500 if breaks lower.