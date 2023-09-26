XAU/USD
Gold price fell to ten-day low on Tuesday, under increased pressure from rising dollar which is trading at the highest in ten months.
Fed’s narrative about one more rate hike towards the end of the year and signals that the central bank is likely to keep high rates for some time, until inflation returns to 2% target, keeps the greenback inflated and reducing demand for non-yielding yellow metal.
Traders focus on Friday’s released of US key consumer inflation report (PCE), Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, with stronger than expected data to add to downside pressure on gold.
Technical picture on daily chart is still unclear as MA’s are in full bearish setup but 14-d momentum is touching the line dividing positive and negative territory and stochastic is oversold.
Fresh bears faced headwinds at $1910 support (Fibo 61.8% of $1884/$1952 upleg), which guards pivotal support at $1900 (Fibo 76.4% Sep 14 spike low / psychological).
Immediate bears are expected to remain intact while the action holds below broken Fibo 50% level ($1918), though larger bias should stay negative while the base of daily Ichimoku cloud ($1922) caps.
Res: 1918; 1922; 1929; 1936.
Sup: 1910; 1904; 1900; 1889.
Interested in XAU/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1935.66
- R2 1931.47
- R1 1923.59
- PP 1919.4
-
- S1 1911.52
- S2 1907.33
- S3 1899.45
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers to 1.0600 as US Dollar rally takes a breather
EUR/USD is battling 1.0600 on its road to recovery in the European session on Tuesday. The pair is drawing support from a pause in the US Dollar rally alongside the US Treasury bond yields, as risk sentiment stabilizes. US data awaited.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.2200 ahead of US data
GBP/USD is off the lows but remains pressured below 1.2200 in the European session on Tuesday. A mild improvement in risk sentiment has capped the US Dollar rally, aiding the pair's rebound. Mid-tier US economic data next in focus.
Gold price bounces off over one-week low, keeps the red amid Fed rate hike jitters
Gold price (XAU/USD) recovers a bit from a one-and-half-week low touched this Tuesday and trades just below the $1,1915 level during the early European session, down 0.10% for the day.
Shiba Inu inspired meme coin BONE notes first rise following the 55% crash in two months
Bone ShibaSwap, also known as BONE, is one of the few meme coins that had a positive run on Monday. The meme coin is slowly emerging into an entity of its own, provided it can attract enough users to fuel its long overdue recovery.
US Consumer Confidence Preview: Expectations turn critical after Fed’s announcement Premium
The United States (US) CB Consumer Confidence is expected to have extended its decline in September after trimming June and July gains in August. The index is foreseen at 105.5 in September.