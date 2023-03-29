XAU/USD
Gold price edges lower on Wednesday, keeping near-term picture negatively aligned, as larger bulls lacked strength to clearly break above psychological $2000 barrier, after three unsuccessful attempts.
Obviously, $2000 level marks significant resistance, which managed to limit recent rally, prompting traders for partial profit taking.
The yellow metal, as safe-haven instrument, sees ideal environment in the situation of increased uncertainty, caused by crisis on economic or geopolitical instability as traders tend to move into safety in case of worsened conditions.
The most recent turmoil, caused by collapse of two US and one Swiss bank, sparked strong fears that this could be just the tip of the iceberg which may lead into much deeper crisis, inflated gold price for another probe through $2000 barrier (bulls have already failed twice at this zone in 2020 and 2022).
The latest pullback from yearly high ($2009) found firm ground just above pivotal Fibo support at $1931 (38.2% retracement of $1804/$2009) and continued to move within this range, suggesting that the price is consolidating and positioning for fresh push higher.
Overall conditions remain favored for gold, as markets still see significant risk of further deepening of the crisis, despite calmer tones from US officials, which signal that the threats have been contained and banking sector is stable.
Adding to positive signals for the metal was change in the narrative from expectations of significant improvement to fresh signals of recession, along with comments from Fed Chair Powell, who pointed to much tighter lending conditions if banking crisis deepens.
This would have a negative impact on inflation, similar to high interest rates. Such scenario would prompt the Fed to start easing its policy that would increase pressure on dollar and offer fresh support for gold. Technical picture on all larger timeframes (daily; weekly, monthly) is bullish, though with overbought conditions on weekly and monthly chart, which confirm signals of extended consolidation before bulls take full control again.
The gold is on track for significant monthly gains (near 8%) and formation of bullish engulfing pattern on monthly chart, which adds to bullish short-term outlook.
Res: 1979; 2000; 2009; 2037.
Sup: 1944; 1931; 1913; 1907.
Interested in XAU/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 2009.16
- R2 1992.27
- R1 1982.98
- PP 1966.09
-
- S1 1956.8
- S2 1939.91
- S3 1930.62
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fluctuates around 1.0850 after US data
EUR/USD continues to move up and down in a relatively tight range at around 1.0850 on Wednesday after having retreated from the daily high it set at 1.0870. The data from the US showed that Pending Home Sales rose unexpectedly in February but failed to trigger a market reaction.
GBP/USD rebounds after finding support near 1.2300
GBP/USD has regained its traction and recovered toward 1.2350 after having declined toward 1.2300 earlier in the session. The risk-positive market environment, as reflected by rising US stocks, makes it difficult for the US Dollar to gather strength and helps the pair edge higher.
Gold recovers toward $1,970 in choppy session
Gold price staged a rebound toward $1,970 following a drop below $1,960 in the European morning. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to fluctuate above 3.5% on Wednesday, making it difficult for XAU/USD to make a decisive move in either direction.
Altcoins flourish as BTC remains rangebound
Bitcoin price shows no signs of moving in either direction. The non-volatile characteristic is seen affecting Ethereum, which also hovers in a tight range. Ripple price, however, is a rebel, since it has exploded in the last few days.
Athleisure does it again as earnings blowout send LULU up 17%
Lululemon Athletica (LULU), the only heir to Nike's (NKE) success in the athletic wear realm, reported earnings late Tuesday that show why it has remained a must-own stock despite the market tanking over the past year.