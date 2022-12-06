XAUUSD seems to be forming a large correction pattern taking the form of a cycle triple zigzag.
The 1-hour timeframe shows the final part of the completed cycle intervening wave x, which is a triple zigzag.
There is a possibility that the cycle wave z also takes the form of a primary triple zigzag., and now the price is in the second actionary wave.
It is assumed that the primary wave may end in the form of an intermediate double combination (W)-(X)-(Y) near 1853.21. At that level, wave will be at 76.4% of wave.
Let's consider an alternative option, where the downward movement of the pair in the cycle wave x will continue. The final primary wave is under development. It may take the form of an intermediate zigzag (A)-(B)-(C).
Thus, a downward movement of XAUUSD is expected in the near future.
The final of the correction pattern zigzag (A)-(B)-(C) is possible at 1615.00. That is, near the minimum marked by the intermediate impulse wave (A).
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
