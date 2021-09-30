WTI oil futures (November delivery) are flirting again with the 2018 high of 76.87 thanks to the 20-day simple moving average (SMA), which has been assisting the commodity on the way up since the quick bounce near the 61.77 support area on August 23.
After a non-stop four-week-old rally, a downside correction might be on the cards, especially as the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 2008 – 2020 downtrend at 76.80 is cementing the 2018 ceiling.
That said, the momentum indicators are keeping the bias on the positive side, suggesting there is still some bullish fuel in store before the next bearish round starts. Specifically, the RSI is maintaining its upward direction below its 70 overbought mark and the MACD continues to stretch upwards comfortably above its zero and signal lines.
If the wall around 76.87 collapses, the price could advance towards the 80.00 psychological mark, last seen in September 2014. A move higher from here could take a breather within the 83.45 – 86.45 restrictive zone before the 90.00 round-level comes under the spotlight.
Alternatively, the red Tenkan-sen line at 73.08 and the 20-day SMA at 71.47 may resume their supportive role if negative pressures resurface. Failure to hold above the latter could trigger a sharper decline towards the 67.35 handle, while lower, the 200-day SMA currently at 64.33 could come to the rescue, preventing a test of the August low of 61.77. Any step lower from here would further dampen confidence in the long-term uptrend.
Summarizing, WTI oil futures are trading at a crucial long-term resistance territory, strengthening the odds for a downside reversal, but the technical picture is still keeping optimism alive.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Sellers find some respite near 1.1580
EUR/USD seems to be consolidating some losses on Friday morning. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with a downside risk ahead of the eurozone PMI data. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1579, down 0.01% for the day.
GBP/USD bounces toward 1.35 on end-of-quarter flows
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.35 as last-minute efforts to balance the books result in a significant bounce for cable. Concerns about Brexit, the end of Britain's furlough scheme and petrol shortages are weighing on sterling.
Gold retreating from critical resistance level, still bullish
Supply chain concerns and fears of higher inflation undermined the market’s sentiment. Stocks are once again in free-fall, government bond yields holding ground. XAU/USD reached the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily slide before paring gains.
Uniswap price action could lose 44% if bulls can not defend $22
Uniswap (UNI) has formed a bull trap in its downward trend. With bulls licking their wounds, expect fewer support at $22. A break would spell more downside risk towards $13 for October
Where are Chinese investors going?
We wanted something juicy from the central bank powwow in Europe and we got it— Powell admitted what many have said for weeks now—the supply chain issues that have pushed inflation up are not going away anytime soon and will extend into next year...