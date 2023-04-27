WTI crude oil futures have been underperforming over the last couple of weeks after the pullback off the 83.46 resistance and the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The market recouped the bullish gap posted on April 3 and the selling interest continues, something confirmed by the technical oscillators. The MACD is easing beneath its trigger line, while the stochastic is diving towards the oversold territory.
Immediate support to further losses could come from the 71.66 inside swing high from March 23 ahead of the crucial lines such as 66.80, 65.40 and 64.20.
Otherwise, a successful climb above the 20- and the 50-day SMAs could drive the commodity until the 200-day SMA at 81.90 before meeting the previous peak of 83.46. Any bullish attempts higher could switch the outlook to a more positive one, hitting the 89.20 resistance level.
In brief, oil prices are looking neutral in the medium-term timeframe as they failed to exhibit any bearish or bullish tendencies. A lower low below 64.20 or a jump above 83.46 could reveal the next direction.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates near 1.1050 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD is holding gains near 1.1050, consolidating the pullback from 13-month highs of 1.1095 on Thursday. The pair is underpinned by a broadly subdued US Dollar and cautious optimism. All eyes remain on the US advance Q1 GDP release for fresh trading impetus.
GBP/USD holds steady below 1.2500 as US Q1 GDP looms
GBP/USD is struggling to defend gains while trading below 1.2500 in the European session. The US Dollar stays on the back foot, as investors refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the critical US Q1 GDP data release.
Gold clings to gains around $2,000 amid softer US Dollar, focus remains on US GDP
Gold price is holding its steady ascent in the European session. The bright metal retakes the $2,000 mark, helped by a defensive US Dollar but the upside remains capped due to the renewed advance in the US Treasury bond yields. US GDP awaited.
Uniswap rise in trading volume indicates strong growth in trader appetite for top DeFi products
Uniswap (UNI) decentralized exchange (DEX) breached the $1.5 trillion mark in trading volume metrics on April 24, signaling a new wave of bullishness on Web3 liquidity solutions among players in the digital asset sector.
Meta beats forecasts as focus shifts to US Q1 GDP
Concerns about the economic outlook acted as a cloud over European markets yesterday as we saw a second successive daily decline, with profit taking in luxury and weakness in defensives acting as a wider drag.