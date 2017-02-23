WTI Crude: Support at 53.85$ to be the strongest of the day
Daily Forecast - 23 February 2017
WTI Crude April contract
WTI Crude April. First support at 5385/75 likely to be the strongest of the day but further losses test this week's low at 5345/35. Further losses test last week's low at 5312 but below 5300 risks a slide to strong support at 5255/45.
Minor resistance at 5420/30 but above here opens the door to 5455/65 before the high this week at 5500/03. On a break above 5516 look for 5530/35 & 5555/60.
