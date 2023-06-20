The World Indices rally since the low at 10.2022. Many are already trading into new highs above the 2022 peak. The idea can be seen as bullish, and our expected wave III of (3) might have started. As it is known across the trading world, we at EWF are very bullish on the Indices. Contrary to many other traders and service, we do not see a correction in the Grand Super Cycle to happen.
We are constantly looking for an opportunity to buy the Indices. We have noticed a stock, $NVDA, which already corrects the Grand Super Cycle and trades into new highs. It is way ahead of the rest, which is a concern for us. As always, we do not recommend selling Indices. But we will explain later in the video something to keep in our mind. $NVDA is getting closer to the area between $451-$532 area. We expect buyers to take profit in the area before the acceleration into the wave (III). The idea that $NVDA can soon pullback will affect World Indices into a pullback. For those Indices which are still below the 2022 peak, they can even double off the peak.
$NVDA Weekly Elliott Wave Chart
The weekly chart above shows $NVDA Grand Super Cycle reaching the target area. This should produce a three waves pullback. The same scenario happened in 2008 when the $HSI HKG (Hang Seng Index) reached the extreme area within the Grand Super Cycle. Those Indices that were lagging entered into a considerable selling. The following chart shows Hang Seng Index
Monthly Hang Seng Index Chart
The chart above shows the Hang Seng Index back in 2008 when it reached the extreme area and the selling that followed. As always there are Indices and Symbols which are leading and ones which are lagging. Another interesting aspect is the $USDNOK. In 2008, the pair also within the extreme area and calling for a bounce, which is in complete alignment with the Hang Seng, and a $USDX rally or bounce.
Monthly Chart of $USDNOK
The chart above shows USDNOK reaches extreme area and the rally which follows from the area. The combination of the Hang Seng extreme in 2007 and the $USDNOK created a FLAT structure on the $SPX, which saw massive selling across the Market.
$SPX Weekly Elliott Wave Chart
The weekly chart of $SPX above shows the highlighted blue area when the $SPX sold hard in 2008. Please note that the Index made a marginal new high before turning lower. It happened because $SPX lagged in relationship with the Hang Seng. Now, the $USDMXN (Peso) is doing the same as the $USDNOK did in 2008. It is reaching the extreme area from the peak in 2020, which will again propose a bounce or rally to happen soon. Here is the latest Weekly chart:
$USDMXN Weekly Elliott Wave Chart
The weekly chart above shows the area where the bounce should happen again. We believe in the idea that some Indices like $SPX lag symbol such as $NVDA. The $USDX, as represented by the $USDMXN above, soon should bounce. This in turn can create another irregular or double correction from the last significant peak across the Indices group. Can History repeat itself?
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers from sub-1.0900, struggles to extend gains Premium
EUR/USD bounced from an intraday low of 1.0891, achieved after the data from the US showed that Housing Starts rose sharply in May. The US Dollar also gather strength against its rivals on the back of growth-related concerns.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2750 ahead of critical UK data
GBP/USD extended its daily slide and briefly traded below 1.2750 at the beginning of the American session. Demand for the US Dollar receded, with market player awaiting the UK Consumer Price Index
Gold: XAU/USD challenges monthly lows in the $1,920 price zone Premium
XAU/USD plummeted as American traders returned to their desks following a long weekend, shedding roughly $20 to trade as low as $1,929.94 a troy ounce.
Crypto markets take a breather
Bitcoin price remains ambiguous, with no clear directional bias. As a result, Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins are stuck consolidating. But things are likely to change quickly as BTC nears a breakout.
Expectations are rising for BoE action
The US data today is housing starts and permits, following the NAHB index yesterday showing housing market sentiment up in June to the highest in nearly a year.