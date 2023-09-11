On Tuesday at 7 am UK time, UK labour data is due to be released at a crucial time to see how the UK labour market is doing. After the Bank of England started to send out more mixed signals about the upcoming path of interest rates in the UK, governor Bailey said last week that we are no longer in a phase ‘where it is clear that rates need to rise and we’re now data-driven as policy restrictive’.
Furthermore, we’ve seen market pricing unwind the terminal rate of 6% for the Bank of England and it’s currently down to around 5.6%. On top of this, the latest CFTC report is showing pound longs being reduced, so with the UK labour data out on Tuesday watch for a big miss. If we see a big miss in the data then market participants will further anticipate a slowdown in UK interest rates. This could potentially send the pound lower. Furthermore, notice this strong seasonal pattern in the GBPJPY over the last 15 years. The GBPJPY has fallen on average over 2 1/2% between the 12th of September and the 9th of October. Will, UK labour data send the pound lower on Tuesday?
Major trade risks: The major trade risks here are if the UK labour market remains strong and/or if US yields continue to rise which would weaken the JPY. The GBPJPY outlook also needs JPY strength and that is highly uncertain at the moment due to the path of US rates.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.0700 after EU economic forecasts
EUR/USD is clinging to recovery gains above 1.0700 even though the EU Commission cut the Eurozone's growth forecast. The rebound is underpinned by a broadly weaker US Dollar, courtesy of a sharp sell-off in USD/JPY on hawkish BoJ comments and an upbeat mood.
USD/JPY recovers from BoJ's Ueda-led sell-off, retakes 146.50
USD/JPY is seeing a rebound toward 146.50, pausing its sell-off induced by the hawkish comments from BoJ Governor Ueda, which signaled possible rate hikes. A broad recovery in the US Dollar amid a cautious mood is aiding the USD/JPY bounce.
Gold extends intraday gains, trades around $1,930
Gold price trades higher around $1,930 a troy ounce, rebounding from the losses registered in the previous week. The pullback in the USD is providing support in strengthening the prices of Gold, which could be attributed to the lower likelihood of the US Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in the upcoming September.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s stablecoin hot take: Flatcoin linked to CPI
Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong, told Yahoo Finance in an interview that the next iteration in stablecoins is flatcoin. While stablecoins like USD Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) are backed by fiat currencies.
Busy week ahead: US CPI, ECB verdict and new iPhone
The US CPI data is in focus this week and should help shape Fed expectations for November. The US dollar is under decent selling pressure, particularly against the Yen, after comments from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Ueda were interpreted as being ‘hawkish’.