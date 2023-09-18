Inflation in Switzerland is the second lowest in the G20. With headline inflation at 1.6% and the core reading at 1.5%, it would be reasonable if the Swiss National Bank declared an end to its rate hiking cycle. This would also give the potential for the CHF to lose value out of the SNB meeting next week. The JPY also has reasons for strength as markets speculate over whether the BoJ will sit its ultra-loose monetary policy soon.
Seasonally, the pattern has been very compelling for the CHFJPY over the last 15 years. It has lost value just under 75 % of the time for an average fall of over 1.5%. Is this now the time for the seasonal pattern to repeat itself again?
Major trade risks: The major trade risks here would be if the Swiss National Bank maintains a rate-hiking stance and if the BoJ keeps on with its ultra-loose monetary policy.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises back toward 1.0700 amid quiet markets
EUR/USD is finding fresh buyers, heading back toward 1.0700 in the European session on Monday. The pair is cheering a better market mood, upbeat ECB commentary and a broad US Dollar pullback. German Bundesbank's monthly report eyed.
GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.2400
GBP/USD remains on the back foot near a three-month low below 1.2400 early Monday. The pair is struggling to find a floor, despite an upbeat market mood and a broad retreat in the US Dollar. Traders stay cautious ahead of big event risks - the UK inflation data and the BoE decision.
Gold eases from one-week high, $1,930 barrier continues to cap
Gold price retreats from a one-week high touched this Monday, albeit lacks follow-through. The cautious market mood underpins the safe-haven XAU/USD amid a modest USD downtick.
Chainlink could face increased selling pressure as $100 million worth of LINK tokens hit exchanges
Chainlink price yields 7% daily gain with bullish catalysts like whale accumulation and recent partnerships. LINK holders expect a negative impact on Chainlink price with $100 million worth of tokens hitting Binance.
Dollar dips as investors take profits ahead of FOMC meeting
The US dollar recently retreated as investors capitalised on upbeat US economic data before the Federal Reserve's forthcoming policy meeting, where 97% anticipate interest rates will remain stable.