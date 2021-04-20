Will the downtrend in USD/SEK continue?

USD/SEK traded higher during the European morning Tuesday after it hit support at 8.3595. Overall though, the rate has been printing lower highs and lower lows below the downside resistance line drawn from the high of April 5th, and thus, although the current recovery may continue for a while more, we would see it as a corrective move before the next leg south.
If the bears are strong enough to take charge again from below the aforementioned downside line, we would expect them to push the action below the 8.3595 zones, thereby confirming a forthcoming lower low and the continuation of the prevailing uptrend. We may then experience extensions towards the 8.2600 area, the break of which may allow a push towards the low of February 25th, at 8.2055.
Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI rebounded from near its 30 lines, while the MACD, although below both its zero and trigger lines, shows signs of bottoming as well. It could move above its trigger line soon. Both indicators detect slowing downside speed which supports the notion for some further recovery before the next leg south.
Nonetheless, in order to abandon the bearish case and start examining a bullish reversal, we would like to see a strong rebound above 8.4760. The rate would already be above the pre-mentioned downside line and the bulls may initially target the 8.5275 obstacles, defined as resistance by the inside swing lows of April 8th and 9th. Another break, above 8.5275, may encourage the bulls to drive the battle towards the peak of April 13th, at 8.5965.
JFDBANK.com - One-stop Multi-asset Experience for Trading and Investment Services
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
79.07% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2050 amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050, holding onto its substantial gains. The dollar remains on the back foot despite an uptick in US bond yields. European regulators are set to rule on J&J's vaccine and US infrastructure news is awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 amid upbeat UK jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.40, off its highs as the dollar edges higher. Earlier, the UK reported a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, better than expected. The Claimant Count Change also beat estimates with 10.1K.
XAU/USD remains pressured below $1770 amid higher Treasury yields
Rising Treasury yields outweigh the DXY’s sell-off, weighing on Gold. XAU/USD remains poised to test the 100-HMA support. Recapturing the 50-HMA Is critical to negating the downside bias.
Ripple finds foothold for 60% upswing
XRP price has sliced through the immediate demand barrier flipping it into a supply zone. Ripple’s recent jab at breaching this area has failed, creating a double bottom formation on the 6-hour chart.
S&P 500 (SPX) Update: Equity markets take a well deserved breather, crypto stocks slide
Equity markets took a much-needed break from setting record highs on Monday. Tesla suffered a steep 5% fall after reports of a crash with no one at the wheel. Have a Coke and a smile was up 1% as KO smashed earnings estimates.