Gold is typically one of the go-to asset classes when terms like "stagflation" and a potential "slowdown in economic growth” start to enter the headlines.

However, with Silver prices currently trading near $22 an ounce – it’s one of the most undervalued metals on earth right now and presents the biggest upside potential.

The precious metal could be on the verge of a rally as traders focus shifts to economic growth, inflation and political risks associated with the pending U.S mid-term elections.

Silver is a very thin market that generally has a habit of lagging behind the rest of the commodities complex for extended periods of time, as we have seen this year – but once it gets going, it really gets going. In my opinion, Silver could be the metal to watch this month.

Looking ahead, the major market-moving event that is likely to push Silver prices one way or the other will be Friday's closely watched U.S Nonfarm Payrolls Report for November.

