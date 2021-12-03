Gold is typically one of the go-to asset classes when terms like "stagflation" and a potential "slowdown in economic growth” start to enter the headlines.
However, with Silver prices currently trading near $22 an ounce – it’s one of the most undervalued metals on earth right now and presents the biggest upside potential.
The precious metal could be on the verge of a rally as traders focus shifts to economic growth, inflation and political risks associated with the pending U.S mid-term elections.
Silver is a very thin market that generally has a habit of lagging behind the rest of the commodities complex for extended periods of time, as we have seen this year – but once it gets going, it really gets going. In my opinion, Silver could be the metal to watch this month.
Looking ahead, the major market-moving event that is likely to push Silver prices one way or the other will be Friday's closely watched U.S Nonfarm Payrolls Report for November.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
