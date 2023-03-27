Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair dropped until its support level at around $1.0725 and then corrected towards its resistance level at around $1.0775. Today, if it fails to break through the resistance level, we should expect it to re-test the support level otherwise it could approach its next resistance level at around $1.0830.

Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.