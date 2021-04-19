The Canadian dollar had a quiet week, as the currency continues to trade close to the 1.25 level. In the European session, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2495, down 0.10% on the day.
Budget to focus on Covid-19
The Trudeau government will table a budget on Monday, the first in two years. The budget is expected to provide billions of dollars for pandemic aid programs and subsidies, as Canada battles a third wave of Covid-19 which will undoubtedly have a negative impact on the economy. The budget will provide a clear picture of the state of the country’s finances, and if the situation is worse than expected, the Canadian dollar could lose ground today.
There is also a political twist to the upcoming budget, since the ruling Liberals have a minority government and the budget can only pass with the support of the opposition NDP. The latter is expected to support the budget in order not to trigger an election during Covid, but a federal election is not far from anyone’s mind.
Despite a sluggish vaccine rollout, Canada’s economy is finding its feet. The construction industry is showing improvement, as Building Permits rose in March to 1.77 million, up from 1.68 million. Housing Starts will be released later in the day (12:30 GMT) and is expected to climb to 254 thousand, up from 246 beforehand. Canada is experiencing a housing boom and soaring house prices, a result of better economic conditions while interest rates remain at ultra-low levels.
Looking ahead, Wednesday will be busy, with the Bank of Canada rate decision and CPI reports.
USD/CAD technical
-
There is weak support at 1.2446. This is followed by support at 1.2386.
-
On the upside, we have resistance at 1.2598 and 1.2690.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.20 on upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has jumped above 1.20, hitting the highest since March amid a risk-on mood and falling US yields. An uptick in EU vaccination rates is also boosting sentiment.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.39 as US yields drop
GBP/USD is on the rise as falling US yields drag the euro down. Britain's successful vaccination campaign and an optimistic market mood also support cable.
XAU/USD hits fresh two-month highs near $1790 as US dollar tumbles
Gold is breaking higher towards $1800, as USD sell-off resumes. The US Treasury yields remain depressed amid dovish Fed bets. XAU/USD’s technical indicators point to more upside.
Ripple recovery in full force as key indicator flashes buy signals
XRP price is poised for a significant rebound after the TD Sequential indicator presented two buy signals. The digital asset faces only one crucial resistance level on its way up. The number of large holders continues to steadily increase.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Banks beat the street, COIN booms as funds flow to ETFs
Equity markets continue to remain bolstered from all sides as the macro environment produces strong numbers, earnings continue to smash estimates and inflation concerns take a back seat. Earnings season switches from bank stocks to reopening plays.