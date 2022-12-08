Looking at USDJPY’s chart , we can see that the FX pair is being traded at around ¥136.82. Its resistance level is located at around ¥137.70 and its support level at around ¥136.30. Today we are expecting the forex pair to be traded within that range unless it breaks through at any direction.

Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk.