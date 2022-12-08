USD/JPY
Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is being traded at around ¥136.82. Its resistance level is located at around ¥137.70 and its support level at around ¥136.30. Today we are expecting the forex pair to be traded within that range unless it breaks through at any direction.
