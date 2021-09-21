This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
EUR/USD: Bulls move in and eye 1.1750/60 targets
EUR/USD bears are seeking a downside daily extension deeper into monthly support. EUR/USD bulls are stepping in which opens the risk of a meanwhile bullish correction. From a longer-term perspective, the price is pressured within monthly low territories.
GBP/USD: Pressure mounts ahead of central banks’ announcements
The Fed and the BoE will make announcements this week. UK public inflation expectations are up for this year and the upcoming ones. GBP/USD is technically bearish in the near term, poised to retest August monthly low.
Gold: NY correction could lead to a run on $1,790
The price of gold continued to rise until the late morning of the US session. XAU/USD was capped at a high of $1,781.83 and drifted back in a correction of the bullish impulse to trade near $1,775 by the closing bell on Wall Street.
Shiba Inu bulls can't hold SHIB from dropping to $0.000006
Shiba Inu price has fallen -28% over the past four trading sessions. Bears remain in control as bulls fail to complete a breakout above $0.000008. Bulls must hold $0.000007 to prevent a drop towards $0.000006.
Fed Preview: Three ways in which Powell could down the dollar, and none is the dot-plot
No taper now, but when? That is the main question for the Fed in its all-important September meeting. The bank buys $120B worth of bonds every month and it is set to reduce the pace at some point – the first step toward raising interest rates.