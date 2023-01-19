We’ve seen a tremendous amount of success around the bad news is good news narrative. But sometimes, too much bad news can actually still have the intuitive impact of shaking up the market.
Stocks are on the slide once again, as fears of prolongued periods of high interest rates cast aside recent optimism on falling inflation. However, todays improved US data does help ease some of the fears that we could be facing a sharp economic collapse this month, says Joshua Mahony.