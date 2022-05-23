Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1200.6, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1284

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 1200.6, which will be followed by reaching support level 1143.4 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 1031.6.

Monthly forecast, June 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1143.4, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1350.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1143.4, which will be followed by moving down to support level 971.