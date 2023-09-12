Share:

Weekly forecast (September 11 – 15, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 592,2, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 615,6 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 646,2.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 592,2, which will be followed by reaching support level 537.

Monthly forecast, September – October 2023

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 608,2, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 770.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 608,2, which will be followed by reaching support level 471,1.