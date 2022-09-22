Thursday forecast (September 22, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 884.75, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 940,25.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 884.75, which will be followed by moving down to support level 845.75.

Weekly forecast (September 18 – 23, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 845,75, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 940,25.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 845,75, which will be followed by moving down to support level 791,25.

Previous week forecast

Monthly forecast, September 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 743, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 972.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 743, which will be followed by moving down to support level 595.

Previous week forecast