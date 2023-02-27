Share:

Dollar/Yen has been accelerating lower in the short term and accelerating higher in the long term. Over the past 20 days, the Dollar/Yen price increased 15 days and decreased 5 Days. With the last price trading at ¥136.1923, where does Dollar/Yen go from here?

Executive summary

Key Takeaways:

Price today ¥136.1923.

Over the past 20 days, the USDJPY price increased 15 days and decreased 5 Days.

For every up day, there were 0.33 down days.

The average return on days where the price increased is 0.2945%.

The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.1116%.

Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 3.92% percent.

Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.196% percent.

Over the past 20 days, The price has on average been accelerating: 0.0046 ¥ per day higher.

Over the last session, the price decreased by -0.2427 ¥.

Over the last session, the price decreased by -0.1782 %.

Over the last session, the price accelerated by 0.1927¥.

Price summary

Price changes

Over the past 20 days, the USDJPY trend has been accelerating higher.

Over the past session, the short term USDJPY trend has been accelerating lower.

Since the last session, the price decreased 0.2427¥.

Over the past 20 days, the price increased by 5.1333¥.

Acceleration

Over the last session, the price has accelerated 0.1927 ¥ .

Since the start of the dataset, the price has on average been accelerating 0.0046 ¥ per day.

Market skew

Expected range

Overnight, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for USDJPY, is ¥135.5939 , and the best case scenario overnight is ¥136.7908 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible to trade.

We are 50% confident that ¥135.9868 could trade and that ¥136.3987 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability presuming that markets remain as volatile as they have been over the past two weeks.