Dollar/Yen has been accelerating lower in the short term and accelerating higher in the long term. Over the past 20 days, the Dollar/Yen price increased 15 days and decreased 5 Days. With the last price trading at ¥136.1923, where does Dollar/Yen go from here?
Executive summary
Key Takeaways:
-
Price today ¥136.1923.
-
Over the past 20 days, the USDJPY price increased 15 days and decreased 5 Days.
-
For every up day, there were 0.33 down days.
-
The average return on days where the price increased is 0.2945%.
-
The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.1116%.
-
Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 3.92% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.196% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, The price has on average been accelerating: 0.0046 ¥ per day higher.
-
Over the last session, the price decreased by -0.2427 ¥.
-
Over the last session, the price decreased by -0.1782 %.
-
Over the last session, the price accelerated by 0.1927¥.
Price summary
Price changes
Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 3.92% percent.
Over the past 20 days, the USDJPY trend has been accelerating higher.
Over the past session, the short term USDJPY trend has been accelerating lower.
Since the last session, the price decreased 0.2427¥.
Over the past 20 days, the price increased by 5.1333¥.
Acceleration
Over the last session, the price has accelerated 0.1927 ¥ .
Since the start of the dataset, the price has on average been accelerating 0.0046 ¥ per day.
Market skew
Over the past 20 days, the USDJPY price increased 15 days and decreased 5 Days.
For every up day, there were 0.33 down days.
The average return on days where the price increased is 0.2945%.
The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.1116%.
Expected range
Overnight, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for USDJPY, is ¥135.5939 , and the best case scenario overnight is ¥136.7908 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible to trade.
We are 50% confident that ¥135.9868 could trade and that ¥136.3987 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability presuming that markets remain as volatile as they have been over the past two weeks.
Volatility Markets provides trend following trade ideas for momentum traders. The Volatility Markets Newswire measures the direction and acceleration of a security and then structures a trade idea to capitalize on the trend. While trends have been shown to exist in markets over the past 100 years, they are no guarantee of future asset prices. You should take these ideas lightly and at your own risk.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery above 1.0550 after US data
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 1.0550 in the early American session on Monday. After the data from the US showed that Durable Goods Orders declined at a stronger pace than expected in January, the US Dollar started to weaken against its rivals.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2000 amid renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD has extended its rebound and climbed above 1.2000 on Monday. The risk-positive market environment on heightened optimism about an EU-UK agreement on the Northern Ireland protocol and the renewed US Dollar weakness seem to be helping the pair edge higher.
Gold edges higher, trades above $1,810 as US yields decline
Gold price edged higher and advanced beyond $1,810 in the second half of the day on Monday. Following the disappointing Durable Goods Orders data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined toward 3.9%, allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Bitcoin price continuous sell-off toward $22,000 as trading week kicks off where it ended last week
BTC cannot bank on headlines this Monday that a breakthrough in Brexit negotiations has happened. Markets would rather continue their sell-off, which ended on Friday at the end of the official trading week.
LI stock advances 6% on Q4 beat, explosive growth
Li Auto is experiencing explosive growth. The automaker sold $2.5 billion worth of vehicles in the fourth quarter, which amounted to a 66% increase over the prior year's period.