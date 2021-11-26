Let's dive into builder speculation and the true supply of new homes .
New Home Sales Did Not Really Rise, They Fell Nearly 7 Percent
Yesterday, in New Home Sales Did Not Really Rise, They Fell Nearly 7 Percent, I noted Inaccurate and misleading headlines on new home sales.
Census Bureau Report Details
- Sales: New Home Sales Sales of new single‐family houses in October 2021 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 745,000. This is 0.4 percent above the revised September rate of 742,000, but is 23.1 percent below the October 2020 estimate of 969,000.
- Sales Price: The median sales price of new houses sold in October 2021 was $407,700. The average sales price was $477,800.
- For Sale Inventory: The seasonally‐adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of October was 389,000.
- Supply: This represents a supply of 6.3 months at the current sales rate.
For Sale Inventory
The "For Sale" inventory is reportedly 388,000 not adjusted, (389,000 seasonally-adjusted).
As one of my readers also noted, those homes are not really available.
True Inventory
- 388,000 Total
- 245,000 Under Construction
- 106,000 Not Started
- 34,000 Finished
The true supply is 34,000 but if you want to be liberal, then add in those under construction.
245,000 homes under construction is a historically high number. So is the total, but the total is misleading.
