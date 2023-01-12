What’s next for the SNB and the CHF? In December’s meeting, the SNB hiked rates by 50bps as expected to 1%. The SNB like central banks around the world has been responding to an uptick in its inflationary pressures. The latest headline inflation print for Switzerland is at 2.8% for December and that is well down from the August peak of 3.5%.
However, December’s reading for the core inflation rate showed an uptick to 2% which is in line with the high summer reading of 2%.
On balance there is nothing happening in Switzerland that is very different from the rest of the world and Short Term Interest Rate markets are now pricing in a peak of 1.67% for this year and around a 50/50 split as to whether the SNB hikes by 25 or 50bps at the next meeting on March 23. The meaning? Well, a 50bps hike in March by the SNB could signal the end of its hiking cycle for now.
The takeaway
The recent CHF strength could start to see a top on the CHF index if you look at the chart below around the level marked.
With the SNB rate possibly peaking in March a retracement lower in the CHF could be a potential play against another currency that has a strong reason for gains. So, if US inflation rises, but Swiss inflation falls this may open up a divergence between the SNB and the Fed. If you want to have a quick way of seeing if this divergence is in play look at the bind yield spread between the US10Y and the CH10Y overlaid on a USDCHF chart.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
