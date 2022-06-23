The Canadian Dollar has been finding steady bids over the last few weeks due to higher oil prices, an optimistic BoC, and recent reassurance from the Canadian consumer and house prices. On Tuesday of this week, Canadian retail sales for April rose by 0.9% vs 0.8% expected. Furthermore, this print was on the back of March’s data revised higher to 0.2% and projections for May’s data to come in around 1.6%. The House Price Index came in at 8.4% y/y, below the 8.7% expected and down from 9.4% prior, but it does not show panic in the House Price Index, so there is no reason for major panic from CAD buyers on that print.
So, does this mean the CAD has a buy bias?
Well, no, and here is why. Yes, the outlook remains supportive for the CAD, especially with yesterday’s high inflation print, but pricing is quite stretched now. The CAD has been gaining since February this year on the improving outlook for Canada’s terms of trade and strong growth outlook. You can see the strength in the CAD basket below.
However, the risks are tilted toward this change now. The US is Canada’s biggest export partner and there are concerns over a looming US recession. The latest falls in stock markets may also be starting to appear in commodity markets. If investors fear slowing global growth then oil prices will typically fall. If we see risk-off trading then the CAD tends to weaken alongside the NZD and the AUD as a commodity currency.
The best opportunity for trading CAD?
This would come from some disappointing data. Anything that allows the CAD positioning to fall lower would hold the best opportunity. If the ECB keeps ahead for its series of rate hikes then EURCAD gains could be attractive from value areas as outlined on the chart below.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles around 0.6900 amid recession fears
Weak growth-related data and concerns of an economic slowdown spurred risk aversion on Thursday. AUD/USD is down for a second consecutive day and approaching the June monthly low at 0.6850.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0500 but bears maintain the pressure
The EUR/USD pair eased after EU data showed a sharp deceleration in businesses activity at the end of the second quarter in the Union. US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell fueled recession concerns.
Gold at the brink of a bearish breakout
XAUUSD is gaining bearish traction and is poised to challenge the weekly low. Fed’s Powell testimony spurred risk aversion amid inflation and growth fears. US data pointed to slowing economic progress at the end of the second quarter.
Can 100 new employees lift the Ripple price from the ashes?
Ripple’s XRP price continues treading with mundane price action. Time will tell which direction the digital remittance token heads next.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!