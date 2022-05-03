The last BoE meeting in March saw a ‘dovish hike’. The split was 8-1 on hiking rates by 25 bps with one dissenter. The dissenter was BoE’s Cunliffe. Why did Cunliffe dissent? It was because consumer confidence has fallen due to the squeeze on disposable income for UK households.
Rising taxes, higher energy prices, and increasing food prices are all adding extra burdens to UK households. Some of the poorer households are struggling to cope with the range of price rises across the board. Council tax, gas, electricity, food, communications, fuel, and many more basic items have increased costs.
This is what worries the Bank of England. They do not want to be the cause of slowing growth.
Inflation fears remain
Headline inflation is at 7% and that will concern the BoE. They don’t want to see inflation entering strongly into wages. Once it does, then inflation becomes systemic and generates its own force. If the BoE can prevent that they will. The balancing act is that they will need to do that without slowing growth. Higher rates increase cost burdens on households.
What to expect
ING’s base case below is persuasive. Namely that the BoE will hike on Thursday, but it will be a more dovish hike as the BoE push back against STIR market’s aggressive interest rate rise pricing. STIR markets have interest rates above 2% this year for the BoE!
Key voting members
The BoE has nine voting members and the current breakdown is that, along with Cunliffe, Catherine Mann, Silvana Tenryro, and Haskel are dovish members. Catherine Mann said at the end of April that If we are seeing higher energy prices and slowing sales then we already are in a stagflation environment. However, she did say that it is a little premature to use that term. Will she change her mind after the latest energy news from Russia restricting supply to only those who will pay in Rubles? We could see Mann change her view, but she has also re-iterated the need to seep inflation anchored and kept open the chances of a more than 25 bps rate hike.
If we see the BoE stay on hold then expect EURGBP upside immediately post the meeting and buyers on dips.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares the biggest daily jump in a decade around 0.7250, Aussie trade data eyed
AUD/USD dribbles around 0.7250 following the biggest daily jump since late 2011 as buyers struggle to digest the Fed-led gains ahead of the Australian trade numbers. Also likely to have tested the Aussie bulls during the early Asian session on Thursday are the cautious moves as China begins the week’s trading after multiple holidays.
Gold eyes $1,900 as Fed’s policy diminishes DXY’s appeal
Gold price is advancing firmly towards the psychological resistance of $1,900 after a strong upside move from around $1,866.00 as the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Fed underpinned the precious metal against the greenback.
EUR/USD: Pullback remains elusive beyond 1.0590-85 support confluence
EUR/USD bulls seem running out of steam after rising the most since early March, taking rounds to 1.0610-15 during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the overbought conditions of the RSI (14).
Here's why ApeCoin price could retrace to 12
Apecoin price has disproportionate wave structure. One more drop could occur into $12. ApeCoin price has rallied 20% into today's high at $17.66. Despite the impressive countertrend rally, the overall downtrend looks disproportionate.
Fed hikes 0.5%, equities soar dollar falls as larger increase in June ruled out Premium
The Fed made good on its promise to fight inflation with the largest rate hike in over two decades, and though it indicated more increases are pending the governors pulled back from more extreme measures igniting a huge equity rally and bringing to a halt the dollar’s month-long surge.