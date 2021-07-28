The data
Since the last meeting, there has been a string of decent data from the US. Core Inflation came in at 4.5%, the highest in 30 years, and the last NFP saw a decent print of 850K. Retail sales rose to 0.6% and the core retail sales were 1.3%. So, the Fed has enough data to see that there has been economic progress.
Substantial further progress?
This is the test that the Fed want to see as Jerome Powell made clear at the semi-annual testimony. Has there been ‘substantial further progress’. Jerome Powell’s approach is a very dovish one and has maintained the need for easy monetary policy. He has been in no mood to scale back support. In fact, Jerome Powell knows full well that the moment he drops his ‘dovish’ stance the market will jump on it in a similar way to the dot plot shift was pounced on in June’s FOMC.
The set up
Some details are important here. Firstly, there are no dot plot projections. That is good for the doves and means the markets can’t jump on any marginal shifts towards sooner rates. Secondly, Powell has the floor to himself and can use this to play a dovish hand. That means he can set up a holding dovish position and move the can down the road for August’s and September’s meeting.
NZD/USD longs for USD doves
The best looking trade would be an NZDUSD long on a dovish Fed. With all the largest banks in New Zealand now seeing the RBNZ hiking rates in August, NZDUSD longs make sense if the Fed stay dovish.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases towards 1.1800 as US dollar bounces ahead of Fed
EUR/USD eases towards 1.1800 heading into Wednesday’s European session. The US dollar attempts a bounce amid a risk-off market mood, as investors remain on the sidelines ahead of the Fed decision.
GBP/USD drifts lower below 1.3900 amid firmer US dollar
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3850 amid resurgent demand for the US dollar and a cautious mood. The pound benefits from fresh Brexit optimism and a fall in covid cases. EU pauses legal action against the UK over the NI protocol. Focus on the Fed verdict.
Gold’s battle with $1800 extends, levels to watch ahead of Fed
Gold price is rising back above $1800, defending the key support area around $1798 amid a cautious market mood heading into the Fed decision. The sell-off in the Chinese stocks seems to have paused, offering some support to the Asian indices.
Theta price gains over 100%, confirms a bullish trend change
Theta price printed a new correction low on July 20, undercutting the May 19 low of $3.70 and the 78.6% retracement level of $3.54 before rallying 100% into yesterday’s high. The convergence of key resistance levels prevented an extension of the rally.
Federal Reserve Preview: Three reasons why Powell could pause, pummeling the dollar
Tapering is not a question of if, but when – and the timing of the Federal Reserve's announcement to create fewer dollars may have to wait longer. The world's most powerful central bank has been buying bonds at ....