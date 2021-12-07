Australia's Muted Economic Recovery
We continually warned that the Federal Treasurer and RBA were wildly optimistic about the recovery we would experience coming out of the recent lockdowns in NSW and Victoria. That without a similar construct of stimulus measures, and given the extended nature of these lockdowns, still on-going for around 10% of the adult population, we would see only a momentary spike in the data before quickly settling back to a below trend growth trajectory.
We have been bearish the Australian stock market all the way down, and it has been going down for four months now. Sideways for some six months. These are important observations for they show the quick money days are well behind us. Given the euphoria of the property market combined with near zero rates and a well behind the curve RBA, there is no doubting that caution over the property market is appropriate for 2022/25.
Moderation is happening all around the world and is likely to be the true new normal. Below trend growth, as in China and elsewhere, combined with rolling, even if diminished supply chain disruptions. This will begin to squeeze the price gouging, I mean freedom of pricing, that has dominated the world over the past 18 months. These pressures will persist however and a wages/prices spiral now appears inescapable. In fact, this situation is already in play in the USA with wages accelerating abruptly and businesses planning to pass those costs onto consumers. The situation will be further inflamed as rents rise.
Australia's path will be a little different. Persistent, higher and further encouraged inflation via freedom of pricing pressures, supply chain disruption, wages pressures (school teacher and rail strikes currently happening in NSW) and finally, a falling currency.
Australia's Services Still Contracting.
Even in the supposedly strong opening-up month of November, Australia's services sector was still in contraction. AIG Services PMI Index.
German Factory Orders Collapse.
German factory orders are down 15% in just the past three months.
Australia is deep in a crisis it seems to have no awareness of.
Australia has one of the highest taxation rates of workers in the world. Is easily among the most heavily regulated economies in the world with compliance and tax determination all sapping that which is created through the true creation of products and services.
As a trading nation the health of the global and particularly the Chinese economies is of paramount importance. Both are in jeopardy, and not in a short-term context. China is slowing permanently, while at the same time seeking to diversify away from Australian goods as quickly as possible.
The over-simplification of the Australian story to be merely one of the fight against Covid, is a diabolical political act that will leave us ill prepared to deal with our gaping and infected wounds of policy. Self-inflicted economic demise though neglect is this nation's greatest risk.
The RBA should today immediately stop all bond buying, been saying it for months, but they will probably speak of tapering? The RBA should today raise rates to 0.25% as a gentle warning and commencement of a smooth path higher. They will more likely remain stubborn and well, simply not intelligent.
All the while inflation will silently build.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Recovery remains elusive below 1.1390
EUR/USD seesaws after rising the most in two weeks. EUR/USD grinds higher around the weekly top following the biggest daily jump in a fortnight, taking rounds to 1.1350-40 during the early Asian session on Thursday.
GBP/USD stays depressed around 1.3200, coronavirus, Brexit jitters poke yearly low
GBP/USD fades corrective pullback from 2021 bottom, down for third consecutive day. GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 following a failed attempt to bounce off the 2021 bottom, marked the previous day, during the initial Asian session on Thursday.
Gold: Greenback slides and offsets rising US yields
Gold is flat and sideways in consolidating markets awaiting a catalyst. Gold is consolidating in the $1,779 and $1,793 range with markets trying to assess the outlook with regards to inflation, central banks and the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 variant.
Cardano price in phenomenal buying zone as ADA targets $3
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate different patterns and indicators that suggest ADA is primed to advance further.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?