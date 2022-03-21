-
The EUR/USD showed a bullish weekly candle last week. What does it mean for the long-term picture? Let’s review.
-
Bitcoin is building a triangle chart pattern at the moment, which is indicating a lengthy period of consolidation and uncertainty.
-
The DAX 30 chart made a strong decline but also a strong bounce after reaching the 12,500 support zone.
EUR/USD bullish reversal candlesticks on weekly?
-
The EUR/USD was unable to break below the previous low and bottom. The bullish bounce created a bullish candlestick pattern on the weekly chart.
-
The bullish reaction could indicate a first signal that a wave D (pink) of a larger ABCDE triangle pattern (pink) is taking place.
-
A bullish ABC (green) pattern in wave E (pink) would confirm it.
-
The wave A (green) will probably reach the 38.2% or 50% Fibonacci level before making a wave B (green) down.
-
The wave E (pink) can bounce (red arrows) at any Fibonacci level of the wave C-D price swing.
-
An immediate break below the bottom invalidates the bullish correction. Whereas a break above the top invalidates the bearish triangle pattern.
BTC/USD bullish triangle chart pattern
-
BTC/USD is making lower highs and higher lows. This triangle pattern occurs after a strong bearish price swing (wave A gray).
-
The triangle pattern, however, seems to favor a bullish retracement within wave B (gray).
-
This bullish outlook remains valid as long as price action remains above the support trend lines (green).
-
A break above the resistance (orange lines) could indicate a push up towards the Fibonacci resistance retracement levels and previous top.
-
Those Fib levels and top are expected to be resistance and stop price from rising further.
-
A deep price swing towards the Fibonacci levels could be an ABC flat whereas a shallow move up is an ABC zigzag.
-
An immediate push below the support indicates a downtrend and not a bullish retracement.
DAX 30 bounce could test previous top
-
The DAX 30 is probably making a wave B (pink) upwards.
-
The resistance zone and previous top could therefore cap the move up.
-
A bearish bounce at the resistance would confirm this wave analysis.
-
A move down towards the 23.6% would then be expected.
-
The next major support and decision zone is the 23.6% Fibonacci level.
-
A break below the 23.6% Fib could indicate a deep wave C (pink).
-
A bullish bounce could indicate a shallow ABC and more uptrend.
