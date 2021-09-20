Weekly USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 19 Sep 202100:05GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
109.92
55 HR EMA
109.80
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly Indicators
Turning down
13 HR RSI
64
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
110.79 - Aug's high (11th).
110.44 - Sep's high (8th).
110.15 - last week's high (Mon).
Support
109.82 - Last Thur's high (now sup).
109.61 - Last Thur's reaction low (NY).
109.46 - Last Thur's Asian high (now sup).
USD/JPY - 109.99.. The pair went through a 'roller-coaster' week. Despite falling fm 110.15 (Mon) to a 4-week low of 109.12 Wed in tandem with US yields, price later rallied on broad-based usd's strength n climbed back to 110.07 Fri.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul signals pullback is over n as price has risen from 108.73 in early Aug to 110.79, re-test of 111.65 is envisaged but abv needed to head twd 2020 112.22 peak. Having said that, dlr's drop fm 110.79 in Aug would bring choppy swings, Only below 108.73 risks 108.35, break extends twd 107.49.
Today, dlr's rally to 110.07 (NY) in tandem with US yields suggests pull back fm Sep's 110.44 peak has ended at 109.12 n rising hourly indicators signal upside bias remains for gain to 110.15, break extends twd 110.44, 'bearish diver gences' on hourly indicators would cap dlr at 110.79. Below 109.82 risks 109.46.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.17 on Evergrande crisis
EUR/USD is extending its losses, falling toward 1.17. The safe-haven dollar is in demand as the crisis around China's Evergrande deepens and a global slowdown is feared. Tensions toward the Fed decision and also Germany's elections are taking their toll too.
GBP/USD tumbles under 1.37, succumbing to dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading under 1.37, suffering from robust dollar demand. The financial woes of China's Evergrande threaten a drop in global demand. Soaring energy prices are also weighing on sentiment. The Fed and the BOE are eyed later this week.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable while below $1761
Gold price is making a minor recovery attempt from six-week lows of $1742 amid a retreat in the US Treasury yields, as the risk-off mood remains at full steam.
Cardano introduces Layer 2 solution Hydra, as ADA price looks to rally 25%
Cardano price is grappling with a crucial support floor on the daily time frame as the big crypto experienced a minor crash. Investors can expect ADA to slice through this barrier before restarting its uptrend.
Canadian Federal Elections: Not a very crucial vote
Markets are taking a hands-off approach to Monday’s Canadian Federal election between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals and Erin O'Toole's Conservatives.