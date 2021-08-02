Weekly USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 02 Aug 2021 01:27GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways.
Daily indicators
Falling.
21 HR EMA
109.67
55 HR EMA
109.71
Trend hourly chart
Sideways.
Hourly Indicators
Neutral.
13 HR RSI
49
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
110.59 - Jul 23 high.
110.28 - Last Wed's high.
109.95 - Last Thur's high.
Support
109.59 - Last Tue's low.
109.37 - Last week's low (Fri).
109.07 - Jul's 7-week low (19).
USD/JPY - 109.68.. Despite dlr's early rally fm Jul's 109.07 low in mid- Jul to 110.59, dlr fell from 110.58 last Mon to 109.37 Fri due to usd's weakness following dovish FOMC on Wed b4 rebounding on short covering to 109.82 in NY.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul signals pullback over n as long as 107.49 holds, gain twd 2020 peak at 112.22 may be seen in Q4 of 2021. A weekly close below 109. 07 would prolong choppy sideways swings n risks weakness twd 107.49 but only break there shift risk to downside for stronger retracement to 106.05/10.
Today, as Fri's 109.37 low (Asian open) was accompanied by 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators, subsequent bounce to 109.82 on usd's broad-based gain following upbeat U.S. data suggests consolidation with upside bias remains, abv 110.28, 110.59 later n only below 109.37 risks weakness twd 109.07, 108.57.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1900 ahead of EZ/ US PMIs
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1900 ahead of the Euro area final PMIs. The US dollar eases amid a recovery in the risk sentiment, in anticipation of more stimulus from the US and China. US ISM Manufacturing PMI awaited.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3900 amid upbeat mood, UK PMI eyed
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.3900, as the return of risk appetite dents the US dollar's safe-haven appeal. Optimism on the covid and vaccine front underpins the pound ahead of Thursday's BOE decision. The UK, US Manufacturing PMIs now in focus.
XAU/USD consolidates weekly gains above $1,800 ahead of US ISM PMI
Gold begins NFP week on a back foot amid steady US dollar. Market sentiment dwindles amid stimulus hopes, covid woes, yields drop but stocks futures gain. US ISM PMI can offer immediate direction but US jobs report is the key.
Shiba Inu price stays put despite eToro listing as ShibaSwap TVL gets 75% haircut
Shiba Inu price seems to be suspended in time as it consolidates between two crucial demand barriers. Typically, previous bounces around these levels have resulted in a bullish reaction, but a breakdown could lead to a steep descent.
Week ahead: US NFP, BoE meeting, earnings reports
The June jobs report turned out to be a much better report than expected on the headline number. The 850k jobs added was a decent improvement on the May number of 583k, but it didn’t tell us too much about the overall state of the US labour market in terms of ...