fxsoriginal  Weekly USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 12 Apr 2021 00:05GMT

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Bearish divergences

21 HR EMA

109.63

55 HR EMA

109.62

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Easing fm o/bot

13 HR RSI

61

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Choppy consolidation to continue

Resistance

110.55 - Last Tue's high
110.15 - Last Tue's hourly sup (now res)
109.95 - Last Fri's high

Support

109.39 - Last Fri's Aust. high (now sup)
109.01 - Last week's low (Thur)
107.67 - Mar 24 hourly sup

USD/JPY - 109.73.. Dollar met selling right at the start of last week n fell in erratic manner fm 110.74 (Jan) to as low as 109.01 on Thur due to steady decline in US yields b4 rebounding to 109.95 in NY after Fri's upbeat US PPI.

On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar due to risk-off trades on COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's brief but strg rise to 111.71 signals temp. low is in place. Having said that, although price ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, subsequent rise to a 1-year 110.96 peak in Mar suggests gain to proj. target at 111.15 would be seen but res at 111.71 should cap upside due to 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators n yield correction. Last week's retreat to 109.01 signals temp. top n only below 108.41 risks 107.15.

Today, Fri's rebound in tandem with US yields to 109.95 suggests correct ion fm Mar's 110.96 high has possibly ended n subsequent retreat would bring sideways trading, as long as 109.39 (pre. res, now sup) holds, upside bias remains, abv 109.95 would encourage for gain twd 110.55. Below 109.01, 108.74.

Chart

