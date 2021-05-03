Weekly USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 03 May 2021 00:04GMT
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Oversold
21 HR EMA
0.9017
55 HR EMA
0.911
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Getting o/bot
13 HR RSI
64
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias
Resistance
0.9215 - Apr 19 high
0.9182 - Last Wed's high
0.9158 - Last Wed's NY high
Support
0.9119 - Last Thur's high (now sup)
0.9081 - Last Thur's n Fri's 8-week low
0.9046 - Feb 05 high (now sup)
USD/CHF - 0.9128.. Although dlr extended its recent losing streak last week n hit 0.9122 on Mon, price rebounded to 0.9182 Wed b4 tumbling in post-FOMC NY to 0.9089, then 0.9081 Thur. The pair later rallied to 0.9140 in NY on Fri.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to 0.9122 Mon on broad-based USD's weakness signals a temporary top is made n range trading with downside bias remains, as long as 0.9031 (61.8% r) holds, prospect of another rise still remains, a daily close abv 0.9215 would encourage for price to head back to 0.9375, break, 0.9472 in May/Jun. Only below 0.9031 aborts bullish view n risks weakness twd 0.8872.
Today, dlr's rebound fm 0.9081 to 0.9140 strongly suggests recent decline has made a temp. low n a daily close abv 0.9182 would addd credence to this view n head back to 0.9195, o/bot readings on hourly oscillators would cap price below 0.9215. Only below 0.9100 signals recovery over, risks 0.9050/60 b4 correction.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
