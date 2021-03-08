WEEKLY GBP/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK
Last Update At 08 Mar 2021 00:01GMT
Trend Daily Chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Turning down
21 HR EMA
1.3846
55 HR EMA
1.3883
Trend Hourly Chart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Rising fm o/sold
13 HR RSI
51
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily Analysis
Consolidation b4 one more rise
Resistance
1.3933 - 38.2% r of 1.4182-1.3779
1.3906 - Last Fri's high
1.3870 - Last Fri's NY high
Support
1.3779 - Last Fri's near 3-week low
1.3751 - 50% proj. of 1.4241 -1.3860 fm 1.4017
1.3723 - 61.8% proj. of 1.4241 -1.3860 fm 1.4017
GBP/USD - 1.3855.. Sterling remained on the back foot last week, price met renewed selling at 1.3999 Mon n extended recent decline to 1.3860 Tue. Despite a short-covering rise to 1.4017 (Thur), price tumbled to 1.3779 in NY Fri.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, sterling's rally to as high as 1.2812 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness, then to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 in Sep suggests a major bottom is in place. Although cable rallied strongly to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a 34-month peak at 1.4241 in late Feb, subsequent fall to 1.3779 last Fri signals top is made n stronger retracement to 1.3636, then twd 1.3566 is envisaged. Only abv 1.4017 signals 1st leg of correction over, 1.4120/30.
Today, cable's weakness to a near 3-week low of 1.3779 suggests decline fm Feb's near 34-month peak at 1.4241 would head to 1.3751 after consolidation, 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators may keep price abv 1.3723. Only a daily close abv 1.3906 risks stronger retracement to 1.3933, then 1.3970/80.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
