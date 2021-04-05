- UK GDP in the final quarter of 2020, expanded by 1.3%, up from an initial estimate of 1% growth.
- Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in March surged by 916,000, beating the market expectation of 647,000 by a wide margin.
- India's forex reserves declined by USD 2.98 bn to reach USD 579.28 bn in the week ended on 26th March.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Multiple hurdles to test bulls above 1.1750
EUR/USD consolidates Friday’s losses around 1.1775 amid quiet trading in Asia. The major currency pair began the week on a strong foot. However, the bulls lack upside momentum amid Easter Monday celebrations in major Asian countries.
GBP/USD: Remains capped below 1.3850 after falling wedge breakout
GBP/USD is holding onto Friday’s trading range below 1.3850, as the US dollar keeps its recovery mode intact after a bit beat on the US Nonfarm Payrolls last Friday. Strong resistance at 1.3850 challenges the bullish commitments.
Gold to face stiff resistance at $1736 after double-bottom reversal
Gold (XAU/USD) is struggling to extend its last week’s recovery on Easter Monday, as outstanding US NFP data-induced risk-on market mood underpins the Treasury yields at the expense of the yieldless gold. The RSI stays below the midline, pointing to the limited upside.
Dogecoin faces uphill battle
Dogecoin price has failed to stay above crucial support levels, hinting at overwhelming bearish pressure. The short-term selling pressure has pushed DOGE back into a symmetrical triangle consolidation. A reversal in bullish outlook is possible if the meme coin slices through a crucial demand barrier at $0.047.
The US Economy Provides the Proof: Nonfarm employment surges in March
American businesses hired the most employees in seven months, as vaccinations and strong economic growth enabled a revival led by the long dormant leisure and hospitality sector. Equities closed for Good Friday, yields and dollar modestly higher.