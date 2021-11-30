Forex pairs & markets covered in this week’s Weekly Forex Forecast & Forex Analysis:
USD (DXY), EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD & NZD.
EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, NZDCHF, NZDJPY, Crude Oil (WTI), CADJPY, AUDJPY, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, EURCHF, SPX (S&P 500), Russell 2000, Nasdaq, Dow Jones, Nifty, XAUUSD (Gold Analysis), XAGUSD (Silver Analysis), BTCUSD (Bitcoin Analysis) & more!
Weekly notes
Forex markets continue to be dictated by the recent surge in the DXY with commodity currencies continuing to be exposed to the downside due to DXY strength.
This week the New Zealand Dollar stands out as the best short opportunity with the Euro coming in second place as the second-best shorting opportunity this week.
On the strong side the DXY remains in good shape however may be due a short pullback first before further advances.
The Swiss Franc and Japanese Yen also show signs of strength coming into this week with the overall Forex complex pointing towards Deflation, as safe-haven currencies score well and commodity currencies score badly this week.
This points to the risk of further downside in Stocks this week as traders are set to continue to unwind some of their risk, even as fears subside over the new "Omicron" variant are likely to subside.
