Weekly forex forecast: DXY set for further advances, gold and Bitcoin set for further declines [Video]

EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.1900 ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is heading back towards 1.1900, as the US dollar retreats amid a recovery in the risk sentiment. The US Treasury yields rebound amid Fed's hawkishness.ECB policymakers remain divided over PEPP extension. Lagarde and Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3850 as US dollar retreats
GBP/USD is trading above1.3850, extending the corrective pullback amid a broad US dollar retreat as the Treasury yields recover. The pound ignores Brexit chaos and delayed economic reopening. Focus on Fedspeak amid a light calendar.
Recapturing $1797 is critical for XAU/USD bulls
Gold price is attempting a 1% recovery so far this Monday, heading towards the $1800 mark amid a sight pullback in the US dollar across the board.
XRP price awaits 20% drop as Ripple breaks below critical level of support
XRP price has formed a bearish outlook after breaking below the neckline of the head-and-shoulders pattern that has started to develop since late May. Ripple has failed to escape above the vital level of resistance at $0.79 and is now headed further south.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bullard tries to wake the bears but bulls stumble on
Now that the big Fed meeting is out of the way markets can relax for the summer months ahead. The Fed was in accommodative mood in terms of sentiment if not policy.