United States: Growing Pains Still Plaguing U.S. Economy
The initial data released this week in the United States reinforced the theme that labor supply and demand are struggling to come into balance. Based off of the weak labor supply numbers in last week's September employment report, we doubt the September job openings and labor turnover (JOLTS) data will show supply and demand reaching any kind of balance. As we have written before, we expect the labor supply picture to resolve slowly over time rather than all at once.
International: U.K. Data: Take the Good with the Bad
It was another mixed week of news on the U.K. economy. August GDP growth was subdued with a gain of just 0.4% month over month, while supply disruption potentially suggests another modest month for activity in December. Labor market news was more upbeat, and employment in the three months to August rose at the fastest pace since late 2015.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides under 1.16 as US Retail Sales smash estimates
EUR/USD is trading under 1.16 after US Retail Sales smashed estimates with 0.7% in September. Treasury yields are rising. The risk-on mood continues to underpin the pair, as the ECB policymaker Wunsch dismisses inflation concerns.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3750 after US data
GBP/USD has pared some of its gains after US Retail Sales beat estimates, with the core group hitting 0.8% last month. Earlier, investors shrugged off dovish comments from two BOE members.
XAU/USD slumps to $1,770 area on upbeat US data, surging US bond yields
Gold started the last day of the week on the back foot and extended its slide to a fresh daily low of $1,770 in the early trading hours of the American session pressured by the dollar's resilience and surging US Treasury bond yields.
Crypto bulls on winning streak pushing for more
Bitcoin price favors bulls reaching $60,000 by the end of this week and onwards to new all-time highs by the end of next week. Ethereum price broke a bearish top line and could hit new all-time highs by next week in tandem with Bitcoin.
Why is Tesla going up?
Tesla's (TSLA) stock price has finally pushed higher in a series of steady and sure moves. We had nearly given up on our bullish call with Tesla stock as it kept struggling around the $800 level.