Week Ahead on Wall Street (SPX QQQ): Bitcoin bubbles over but equites survive and prosper

A tumultuous week but not on Wall Street. Crypto, in particular Bitcoin, was the narrative spreading across trading screens this week and the crypto leader suffered a staggering fall on Wednesday. Bitcoin plummeted through several key support levels, most notably the 200-day moving average, before eventually finding some support around the $30,000 mark. Elon Musk attempted to calm fears over Tesla’s holding by using the diamond hands emoji to imply the electric vehicle company had not sold any of its holdings.

The situation worsened on Wednesday as increased regulatory concerns mounted. In particular, China stepped up its opposition to the cryptocurrency and has reiterated that stance on Friday sending Bitcoin tumbling once again, down 10% at the time of writing. China said on Friday that it needed to “crackdown on Bitcoin mining and trading behavior, and resolutely prevent the transmission of individual risks to the social field.”

Naturally, crypto-related stocks such as MARA, COIN, RIOT, and others all fell sharply. Back on the equity front and the fed minutes provided some surprises on Wednesday. The thought of thinking about tapering did actually enter the Fed narrative and the market duly implied that the Fed was not going to let inflation run away with itself and marked up the prices of big tech names accordingly. Some strong support zones we have been identifying in our modestly named FAANGTastic technical analysis worked out well for big tech as all rallied from previous weeks' sell-offs.

Yields retreated from equity investors' consciousness and besides the German Bund nearly going positive on Tuesday, US yields remained stable around 1.65% all week, removing one crutch from equity bears.

Earnings season was pretty much done last week but a few laggards in the retail space joined the show and duly matched the expectations of beating expectations, you get it right? Home Depot, Lowes, Walmart, Target, Macy's, and Foot Locker all beat on the top and bottom lines and helped equities to think about thinking about making new highs!

Fund flows continued to be strong but finally equity ETF (Exchange Traded Funds) flows snapped a 14-week winning streak with the first week of net outflows from equity funds from the last 15 weeks. To show just how much flow is underpinning the equity market the latest REfinitiv Lipper Alpha data shows the twenty-second consecutive week of inflows to non-US Equity ETF’s. Some evidence of rotation was evident with Financials (XLF) and Russel 2000 (IWM) receiving net inflows while the SPY lost over $6 billion and the Nasdaq (QQQ) over $1 billion.

S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq technical levels

The Nasdaq shows some similar characteristics failing to break last week's lows and bouncing perfectly from trendline support at 12,994. This was also a strong support zone as highlighted. There should not be too much stopping a move to 13,750 barring next week's relatively benign-looking data releases. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence is about to give a crossover buy signal which would be a nice confirmation of the bounce from the trendline and support zone.

Week Ahead Data

Earnings

2021-05-25 Before Market Open Viasat VSAT 2021-05-25 Before Market Open Cracker Barrel Old CBRL 2021-05-25 After Market Close Agilent Technologies A 2021-05-25 After Market Close Intuit INTU 2021-05-25 After Market Close Nordstrom JWN 2021-05-25 After Market Close Toll Brothers TOL 2021-05-25 Before Market Open AutoZone AZO 2021-05-26 After Market Close Williams-Sonoma WSM 2021-05-26 Before Market Open Capri Holdings CPRI 2021-05-26 After Market Close Snowflake SNOW 2021-05-26 After Market Close American Eagle Outfitters AEO 2021-05-26 Before Market Open Dick's Sporting Goods DKS 2021-05-26 After Market Close Workday WDAY 2021-05-26 After Market Close Okta OKTA 2021-05-26 Before Market Open Bank of Montreal BMO 2021-05-26 Before Market Open Columbus McKinnon CMCO 2021-05-26 After Market Close NVIDIA NVDA 2021-05-26 Before Market Open Abercrombie & Fitch ANF 2021-05-27 Before Market Open Movado Group MOV 2021-05-27 After Market Close Guess? GES 2021-05-27 Before Market Open CorVel CRVL 2021-05-27 Before Market Open Burlington Stores BURL 2021-05-27 Before Market Open Dollar Tree DLTR 2021-05-27 After Market Close Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI 2021-05-27 After Market Close VMware VMW 2021-05-27 Before Market Open Medtronic MDT 2021-05-27 Before Market Open Best Buy Co BBY 2021-05-27 After Market Close Costco Wholesale COST 2021-05-27 After Market Close Autodesk ADSK 2021-05-27 Before Market Open Canadian Imperial Bank CM 2021-05-27 After Market Close Salesforce.com CRM 2021-05-27 After Market Close HP HPQ 2021-05-27 After Market Close Gap GPS 2021-05-27 Before Market Open Genesco GCO 2021-05-27 Before Market Open Sanderson Farms SAFM 2021-05-27 Before Market Open Dollar General DG 2021-05-27 Before Market Open The Toronto-Dominion Bank TD 2021-05-27 After Market Close Box BOX 2021-05-27 After Market Close Dell Technologies DELL 2021-05-28 Before Market Open Caleres CAL 2021-05-28 Before Market Open Big Lots BIG

