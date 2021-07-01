UK markets are outperforming their US counterparts, as dovish commentary from BoE governor Bailey and rising energy prices help to lift sentiment. Meanwhile, a host of economic data out of the US has provided a somewhat volatile day for the dollar.
- FTSE 100 outperforms, as BoE governor Bailey maintains dovish outlook
- Crude prices on the rise despite OPEC+ plan to raise production
- Mixed US data sees weaker manufacturing PMI while initial jobless claims decline
The FTSE 100 has outperformed its peers today, as dovish tones from the Bank of England helped to drive the pound lower. Despite warnings from the Fed that rising prices could ultimately draw forward the tightening phase for monetary policy, BoE governor Andrew Bailey instead laid out a confident stance that higher prices would be temporary in nature. While Bailey admitted we could soon see inflation hit 4%, the temporary nature of that rise should ensure the bank can remain accommodative throughout this economic recovery.
Energy prices also helped bolster sentiment in the commodity-heavy UK market, with OPEC+ plans to raise production doing little to dent confidence as Brent hit a 32-month high. Despite Iraqi claims that OPEC are fully concentrated on the prospect of returning country to its pre-sanctions production levels, traders have been keenly focusing on the bigger picture given Russian and Kazakh hopes to raise production in the face of rising prices. While reports signal a likely 2 million barrels of additional production by year-end, that is actually lower than the 500k month production increase allowed under the previous OPEC+ agreement. Furthermore, speculation that the group could extend their production deal from April to December 2022 provides hope that production will be further managed to ensure control over energy prices.
A mixed batch of data out of the US stifled the recent rise in the dollar, with a welcome decline in initial unemployment claims being somewhat undermined by rising continuing claims. Meanwhile, todays ISM manufacturing PMI has provided a somewhat worrying omen for tomorrow’s jobs report, with the employment element of the survey falling into contraction for the first time in 2021. With the ADP payrolls figure coming in below expectations, and the employment element of the manufacturing PMI in contraction, there is good reason to be cautious about forecasts of a 700k payrolls figure tomorrow.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
EUR/USD holds onto gains amid mixed US data
EUR/USD has recaptured 1.1850 and is on a recovery path, as the dollar softens. US jobless claims beat estimates with 364K, yet failed to boost the greenback. On the other hand, the ISM Manufacturing PMI missed estimates with 60.6 points.
GBP/USD bounces from 10-week low, hovers around 1.38
GBP/USD is trading near 1.38, recovering from the fresh 10-week lows it hit earlier. The UK Manufacturing PMI missed estimates with 63.9 while BOE Gov. Andrew Bailey vowed to act if inflation remains high. The dollar has shed some of its gains.
XAU/USD climbs to $1,780 area, upside seems limited
Gold built on the previous day's recovery move from the vicinity of the $1,750 level, or two-and-half-month lows and gained traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
BTC prepares to retest $40,000, altcoins wait with bated breath
Bitcoin price is declining in search of a support barrier that might kick-start a 20% rally. Ethereum price retraces, promptly following the pioneer cryptocurrency. Ripple price is heading lower to retest the range low at $0.65.
Apple watch looks on time for a break of $137 and then record highs
Apple stock is on course to break through resistance at $137. AAPL has been trending nicely from low $120's in May. Futures point to a positive open for stocks.