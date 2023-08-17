WTI crude oil is down almost 7%, having fallen for the last seven days. The sell-off intensified as the price touched levels above $84. As has happened several times this year, this reversal could be a precursor to a fall to the lower end of the range around $67.
Risk appetite is waning in global markets as rising yields on US and European bonds make them more attractive from a risk/reward perspective.
China continues to publish disappointing growth reports, and problems in the country's construction sector are spreading through the economy. The Politburo's latest stimulus measures appear insufficient. As a result, markets are revising the demand outlook for the largest crude oil consumer.
At the same time, US producers are ramping up production. According to the weekly report released on Wednesday evening, average daily production climbed to 12.7M BPD last week - the highest since March 2020 - a notable breakthrough after several months of stagnation at 12.2M.
The jump in production looks like a reaction to the price rising to the top of the trading range since last November.
Demand has also played its part. Commercial stocks were up just 3% year-on-year, and the one-week drawdown at the end of July was the largest on record.
And this coincides with the start of cautious oil purchases into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
The latter two reasons look bullish for crude, but the speed at which the US has ramped up production over the past two weeks and increasingly worrying signs of slowing global demand outside the US, look more compelling for now.
From a technical perspective, WTI crude oil, having reversed from the upper boundary of the price corridor since November, is now moving towards its lower boundary at $67. So far, there is only one major obstacle: a potential crossover of the 50 and 200-day averages at $76.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0900 ahead of US data
EUR/USD has regained its traction and recovered toward 1.0900 after touching its weakest level since early July at 1.0860 earlier in the day. The modest improvement seen in risk mood helps the pair hold its ground ahead of mid-tier US data.
GBP/USD edges higher to 1.2750 as risk mood improves
GBP/USD reversed its direction and turned positive on the day following a dip toward 1.2700 in the European morning. The US Dollar struggles to find demand amid a positive shift seen in risk mood and helps the pair edge higher. Markets await weekly Jobless Claims data from the US.
Gold consolidates near $1,900, recovering from five-month lows
Gold price recovered its losses registered on Wednesday, currently trying to hold the ground near the $1,900. The benchmark 10- year US Treasury bond yield stays in the green near 4.3% ahead of US data, limiting XAU/USD's upside for the time being.
Cardano price nearing June lows could extend the losses for more than 3.8 million investors
Cardano price is inching closer to a crucial support level, losing which would mark significant losses for the investors. The biggest impact of this would be felt by the very investors that are currently reluctant to make a move on the chain.
‘Significant upside risks to inflation’
FOMC minutes released yesterday showed that most Federal Reserve (Fed) officials see ‘significant upside risks to inflation that may require more tightening’.