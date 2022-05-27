The market continues to reprice Fed rate hike expectations and this has been very clearly reflected in price action, with stocks higher and the US Dollar lower. After an impressive period of across the board strength, the US Dollar is now tracking lower against most currencies over the past 30 days.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.0750 as USD recovers ahead of PCE inflation
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0750, easing from weekly highs. The US dollar cuts losses amid easing risk-on trades in early Europe. Little of note in the EU docket puts the US PCE inflation in focus.
GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.2600, US data eyed
GBP/USD is consolidating gains above 1.2600, having stalled its upside, as the US dollar recovers ground amid the souring market mood. Cable finds support from the UK's household support package and easing aggressive Fed tightening bets. Key US data awaited.
Gold sticks to gains above $1,850, lacks follow-through amid risk-on
Gold built on the overnight bounce from the very important 200-day SMA support and edged higher on the last day of the week. The XAUUSD held on to its modest intraday gains through the early European session and was last seen trading above the $1,850 level.
Why Elon Musk’s tweet failed to move Dogecoin price
Dogecoin price continues to produce lower lows on a four-hour time frame. As DOGE approaches the $0.073 support floor, investors can expect a decent bounce to $0.087.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!