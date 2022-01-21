Wall Street selling eases but Europe still deep in the red

“While the selling seems to have slowed for now, the prospect of a week filled with big earnings and a crucial Fed meeting means there might not be a rush to buy the dip just yet.”
US indices stabilise, but Europe keeps on falling
“After their nose-dive yesterday, US stocks have managed to steady themselves, but European markets are still playing catch-up to the downside. Poor earnings provided the catalyst for additional downside yesterday, so today is at least quiet on that front, but until the Fed meeting is out of the way a bounce seems unlikely. Sentiment has reset across the board, and if this is a routine pullback then the time to buy the dip is probably approaching, but next week’s action-packed calendar, full of PMIs, earnings and central bank get-togethers should stay the hand of all but the hardiest of investors.”
Oil prices recoup Thursday’s losses
“The rout in stocks has not spread across to oil prices, which are still animated by expectations of robust demand and constrained supply. This of course feeds into the inflation story, and so is another reason to explain the skittishness of most stocks this week. Further gains will put pressure on consumer spending, hurting the broader rebound, but it is an open question whether a Fed rate hike or two will do much to arrest the rise in crude oil.”
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1350 on modest dollar weakness
EUR/USD regained its traction after declining toward 1.1320 during the European session and rose to 1.1350 area. The dollar's is facing modest selling pressure amid falling US Treasury bond yields and allowing the pair to continue to edge higher ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD struggles to pull away from 10-day low set near 1.3550
GBP/USD fell toward 1.3550 on Friday and touched its weakest level in 10 days. Although the US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory in the early American session, the risk-averse market environment doesn't allow the pair to stage a convincing recovery.
Gold reclaims $1,840 amid falling US T-bond yields
Gold reversed its direction after testing $1,830 earlier in the day and turned positive on the day above $1,840. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing more than 3% at 1.75%, fueling XAU/USD's rebound.
BTC may capitulate to $30,000
Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.
Will the Netflix stock price rebound?
Netflix stock edged down after better than expected Q4 results. Will the Netflix stock price rebound? Expectations of rising subscription and higher prices are bullish for Netflix stock price.