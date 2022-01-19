We have warned our readers, but if you are caught invested in a bull market that is over, then it is time to invest in this just beginning bear market.
Happy Days.
In case you didn't see it stocks just had a sharp collapse day.
It may not be easy to immediately spot it there over on the right, but that is a NEGATIVE New York Empire Manufacturing Index outcome. An immediate collapse to -0.7%. As we have been saying, the US economy is in trouble in real time right now and the data is coming to show it. As is the case in Australia as well.
In the USA we have been seeing the terrible reality of a slowing manufacturing sector while the stock market kept going up alongside super high inflation. This is the most unsustainable state of affairs any economy can face and screams an over-cooked equity market.
Many months ago I suggested the very wealthy take all their chips off the table, the wealthy 50%, and for the soon to be wealthy to become very aggressive in their trading and hunt a significant market down-turn. No change, except to say this looks like one of those very high probability start of collapse moments.
We were the first to forecast three rate hikes starting this first quarter and we were the first to upgrade that forecast to there being risk of 5-7 hikes this year. Which I again highlighted on ausbiz TV yesterday.
As the market belatedly catches up with economic reality and our forecasts on inflation and rate hikes, Wall Street is still mistaken in understanding why this is bad for stocks. It is not the rate hikes so much as it is the consumer loss of buying power and subsequent retreat.
USA: the economy is in trouble. Inflation is out of control and a wages-inflation spiral is already underway. Retail Sales and Consumer Sentiment continue to collapse.
All this, on top of extreme valuations in the equity market.
My forecast remains US500 4,050 and AUS200 6800.
US500 2 hourly chart
It is only early, but clear indications of a gathering momentum down-trend situation.
EURUSD 2 hourly chart
Euro falling, as our favoured 'buy the US dollar' scenario comes back into play.
US Capital Inflow
Remains elevated and as previously discussed has been one of the main drivers of stocks stretching to extreme valuations. I continue to characterise this as safe-haven flows from global investors rather than greed investing. Nevertheless, the domestic fund off-loading of stock holdings now appears to be over-whelming this still strong flow. Any substantial sell-off could quickly turn that tap of foreign investment off. Thereby exasperating the potential down-trend.
AUS200 2 hourly chart
Dropping to the lower recent range and highlighting everyone should be considering the bear trend scenario and how to deal with it. Declines are an immense opportunity if handled correctly.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains gains and trades around 1.1350
EUR/USD stays afloat in the positive territory near 1.1350 as the greenback struggles to gather strength on retreating US T-bond yields. Focus remains on mounting inflationary pressures and upcoming central banks’ announcements.
GBP/USD holds its ground in the positive territory above 1.3600
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 in the second half of the day on Wednesday supported by the modest selling pressure surrounding the dollar. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red in the early American session and the US Dollar Index edges lower toward 95.50.
Gold: Bullish breakout exposes November monthly high at 1,877.15
Spot gold trades above $1,840 a troy ounce, at levels last seen in November 2021. The bright metal soared through the American session amid persistent concerns about inflation and volatile US government bond yields.
Shiba Inu price has a good chance to surge to $0.000040
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. FXStreet's analysts evaluate why SHIB could advance further.
Yields everywhere are rising too far, too fast: Could we expect them to settle down?
Today we get housing starts and permits, but expectations are running low because of Omicron and bad weather. It’s not exactly an inspiring bit of data, anyway. In fact, the juicy data is from Canada, CPI today and retail sales on Friday. There is still chatter about a BoC hike next week.