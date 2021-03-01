Market peaks and troughs usually come with a lot of volatility, and a market top usually signals just as we all start to expect new highs happening every day.

Outside of the stock market, the broader economy remains in a precarious place, reeling from a year of uncertainty and near-zero global activity. This leaves a seasoned investor wondering what is really going on with these markets and for how much longer can the commodity and equity price rise continue?

By surrounding ourselves with the best brains and clearest thinkers, who themselves have seen it all before, we can benefit from an opportunity to invest when true value comes along. But cracking the code to investing and being a consistently profitable trader, comes with its own challenges, as keeping your wealth is as hard as making it. Whether it be through taxation, inflation, or just pure dilution of money, our purchasing power is being diminished daily and the longer we hold cash, the worse it becomes.

A store of value

One way to benefit from the recent uptick in market volatility and the rise of precious metal prices is to place a portion of your portfolio in a store of wealth like physical silver and gold. In doing so you hedge a portion of your money against inflation, you have greater access to the high-grade collateral, and though it may come with zero yields you have the chance to use it as money when the current monetary systems grind to a halt.

Higher commodity prices will inevitably lead to a ramp-up in mining production as producers try and meet the demand for silver as it becomes a valuable store of wealth and an ever increasingly more versatile industrial metal. Bringing on new mines and financing new prospects can be a major CAPEX hurdle for some, but there is a competitive space now for mining royalty firms and streaming companies, who themselves look to benefit from being involved in the current commodity boom.

Additionally, the Gold/Silver ratio looks to continue heading lower as the silver price rise outpaces that of gold and if you try and buy some retail silver coins and bars, you’ll find that the delivery dates are growing along with the premiums. The premiums on retail silver are rising because the dealers have less inventory and if you couple this with the recent market-moving events in the news, the demand for precious metals is growing.

You may be thinking of investing in the miners directly, but you should consider data that shows royalty companies consistently outperforming other mining equities over the last 10 years and that they trade at a premium of 15-30x EBIDTA and 1.25-2.0x NAV. Royalty companies generate value for their shareholders wherever we land in the commodity cycle, by securing fixed margins and mitigating downside risks associated with financing project developments.

The play

One company that prides itself on being able to spot value is Vox Royalty (VOX.TSXV). Their management team is made up of industry experts, with a combined 40 years of knowledge focused on what makes an asset both one of quality but also one of true value, which often beats expectations. The management include geologists and mining engineers and they make sure to put boots on the ground when assessing the value of the product that their finances are backing, making sure they purchase at fair value. The company has a database of 7000 royalties and their intellectual property (IP) will ensure that they are able to bring on more transactional opportunities, adding significant value for their shareholders far into the future.

This exciting royalty company are expanding and rapidly becoming one of the fastest-growing publicly traded streaming company’s, with their portfolio of 40 royalties and streams spanning several other low-risk jurisdictions. They first went public in May 2020 and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (VOX.TSXV) and over the last 3 months has seen a 33% increase in the share price. With the share price rising in its current rising channel and estimated earnings at C$8.98M in 2022 versus C$4.94M in 2021, we could see the share price pushing significantly higher over the course of the next 12 months.

As we saw with palladium, an increase in demand and steady supply leads to sustained higher prices, and silver is looking set for this to happen, so if you are looking to invest in a reduced-risk way within the sectors of the precious metals, maybe consider Vox Royalty (VOX.TSXV).